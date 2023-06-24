Ben-Gvir says IOF must ‘kill thousands’ of Palestinians: Israeli media

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

June 23, 2023

Source: Israeli media

Israeli occupation Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks during a rally on 26 October (AFP)

Israeli occupation Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urges the occupation government to immediately approve the illegal “Evyatar” settlement outpost.

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli occupation Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on the Israeli government to launch a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank, adding that occupation forces must “eliminate terrorists” – in reference to Palestinians defending their lands – Israeli media reported.

Ben-Gvir also urged the occupation government to immediately approve the illegal “Evyatar” settlement outpost.

“I give you my full and complete backing, but I want much more from the settlement here, there needs to be a full settlement here, not only here, but in all the hills around us,” the Israeli Minister told settlers during a press conference at the illegal outpost.

He stressed that “Israel must be settled and at the same time as the settlement of the Land a military operation must be launched.”

He continued, “[We must] demolish buildings, eliminate terrorists, not one or two, but tens and hundreds, and if necessary even thousands, because at the end of the day, this is the only way we will hold on here,” as cited by Israeli media.

“We are backing you, run to the hills, settle down,” Ben-Gvir urged the illegal settlers.

Read next: ‘Israel’ should ‘wipe out’ Palestinian town of Huwara: Minister

Israeli media reported that dozens and possibly hundreds of settlers have broken into “Evyatar” and are staging events and activities at the illegal outpost.

As per Israeli media, the illegal “Evyatar” settlement outpost was built in 2013 without the approval of the Israeli occupation government, but it was later demolished.

The current government of Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed in coalition agreements with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party to “legalize” the illegal settlement outpost, which is built on Palestinian land.

In addition, the media reported that on Wednesday, Israeli settlers set up fresh illegal settlement outposts a few kilometers away from the illegal “Eli” settlement where four Israelis were killed in a shooting operation on Tuesday.

This comes as Netanyahu’s government recently announced its decision to hasten the process of approving illegal settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, in addition to giving Smotrich even more authority to approve new construction of illegal settlement projects.

Read more: Israeli documents: 1972 ‘Israel’ poisons Aqraba in Palestinian exodus

Related Article

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Israeli Occupation, Israeli Settlements and settlers, Itamar Ben Gvir, Occupied W Bank, Smotrich |