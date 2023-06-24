Israel meekly threatens Hezbollah presence in occupied Lebanese land

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 22 2023

(Photo credit: Bilal Hussein/AP)

By News Desk

Hezbollah has recently set up two military tents inside the occupied Shebaa Farms, which has been under illegal Israeli control since 1967

Israel has warned Lebanon through diplomatic channels that it is prepared to use military force in order to dismantle two armed posts it said Hezbollah set up inside Israeli territory, Al-Akhbar daily reported on 22 June.

These Hezbollah military sites were reportedly established around two weeks ago near the Shebaa Farms – an area historically disputed between Lebanon and Syria that has been under Israeli occupation for decades.

According to the newspaper report, Israel’s diplomatic message was “to the effect that unless Hezbollah evacuated the two sites, the Israeli army would itself evacuate them ‘by force.’”

It adds that the Israeli engineering work on the border in early June, which prompted popular Lebanese protests and deployment of the Lebanese and Israeli armies on the border, was an attempt by Israel to remove these Hezbollah posts. At the time, this was not mentioned by Israeli or Arabic media.

The protests “forced the enemy to retreat from its engineering works and to adhere to a new location for their [border] fence,” which had been removed by protesters at the time.

The Hezbollah sites “cross the [UN-recognized] blue line between the two sides, and are occupied by Hezbollah members with their weapons,” an Israeli military correspondent was quoted as saying.

Unnamed European countries reportedly in contact with Hezbollah tried to negotiate a deployment of UNIFIL forces to the area where the armed posts were erected, in the occupied Shebaa Farms. This is outside the “scope” of UNIFIL forces, Al-Akhbar explained.

Additionally, it said that Hezbollah “rejected” any idea of dismantling the posts, and has even reinforced them.

The Israeli military has announced that it aims to deal with the issue through “diplomacy,” as “the tents do not pose a threat to Israel’s security, despite violating its sovereignty.”

“The matter is known and being handled with all the relevant parties,” Israel said. Nonetheless, Israel has threatened to “eventually” use force to deal with the Hezbollah presence in the occupied area.

Al-Akhbar highlights the contradictory language used by the military regarding this issue, as well as Tel Aviv’s use of “formal complaints and diplomatic messages,” saying that through such language Israel is “distancing itself as much as possible from the potential use of military force.”

Hezbollah has erected dozens of observation posts, watchtowers, and military sites on the border with Israel.

Related Videos

“Israel” to Hezbollah: Remove the tents or…. Hezbollah to IOF: Waiting you……

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon, UNIFIL | Tagged: Lebanese-Palestinian border, Shebaa Farms and KfarShuba Hills, UN blue line |