Those behind betrayal will suffer inevitable punishment: Putin

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 24, 2023

Source: Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP)

By Al Mayadeen English

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that he will not allow internal divisions in Russia and will protect the country and its people from all threats.

His address came after Wagner PMC under the group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin staged a military mutiny in Rostov region southwest of Russia and took control of the city Saturday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed in a live speech on Saturday that all parties responsible for the attempted armed mutiny in Rostov will face the rule of law and will have to answer to the people of Russia.

Prigozhin announced on his Telegram channel storming the region and taking over the military headquarters of the city, in response to what he claims was a Russian attack on his troops earlier under the orders of the Defense Ministry.

Read more: Russian MoD denies reports about alleged strikes on PMC Wagner camps

Treason will be punished: Putin

“Decisive measures are also being taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains complicated, with the work of civilian and military administrative bodies effectively blocked,” Putin said.

All those who “deliberately took the path of treason, who prepared an armed uprising, who took the path of insurrection and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer to the law and our people,” he said, confirming that he has instructed agencies to neutralize the armed mutiny.

The president also called on those who are “being dragged into this crime not to make the fatal and tragic, unspeakable mistake and to make the only right choice — to stop participating in criminal actions,” he said.

He stressed that all disputes must be put aside at a time when the fate of the people of the Russian Federation is being defined.

Russia’s leader described Prigozhin’s action as “treason” that was driven by “personal interests and excessive ambition”.

During his address, he said “Let us defend both our people and our statehood against all threats, including internal treason, and what we have encountered is precisely this treason. Excessive ambition and personal interests have led to betrayal, betrayal of our country, our people, and the cause for which the fighters and commanders of the Wagner Group fought and died side by side with our other units and detachments.”

Wagner ‘heroic’ forces not to fall into deception: Putin

The Russian leader acknowledged the great sacrifices of Wagner’s soldiers during their fight in Ukraine on the path to preserving Russia’s unity, adding that these troops have been betrayed by those who staged the armed mutiny and are pushing the country toward defeat and eventually surrender.

Putin appealed to the paramilitary group’s fighters that were subjected to “deception or threats, and was drawn into this criminal adventure and pushed down the path of the grave crime of armed insurrection,” and urged them not to “make the fatal and tragic, unspeakable mistake and to make the only right choice — to stop participating in criminal actions.”

“The heroes who liberated Soledar and Artyomovsk [Bakhmut], the cities and towns of Donbas, fought and gave their lives for Novorossiya, for the unity of the Russian world. Their name and glory have also been betrayed by those who are trying to organize a mutiny, pushing the country toward anarchy and fratricide, to defeat, and ultimately to capitulation,” he said.

WWI strife not to happen again: Putin

“I appeal to the citizens of Russia, to the personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and special services, to the fighters and commanders who are now fighting in their combat positions, repelling the enemy’s attacks and doing so heroically,” he said, adding that “he has spoken again to the commanders of all the [front] lines.”

He confirmed that “As President of Russia and Commander-in-Chief, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country, to protect the constitutional order, the lives, security, and freedom of citizens.”

Putin announced that orders have been given out to relevant governmental bodies, revealing that “anti-terrorist measures” are on the way in Moscow and other regions, adding that “Decisive measures are also being taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains complicated, with the work of civilian and military administrative bodies effectively blocked.”

Recalling the division that occurred in the country during WWI, Putin confirmed that he will not let this occur again. “We will not let this happen again, we will protect both our people and our statehood from any threats.”

Internal turmoil is “a mortal threat to our statehood, to the nation,” he added, vowing strict action to protect Russia from such a threat.

Latest update

Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on his Telegram channel storming the region and taking over the military headquarters in response to what he claims was a Russian attack on his troops earlier under the orders of the Defense Ministry.

Due to the developing events, Moscow canceled all public events as the PMC came just 5 hours away from the Russian capital amid continued advancements, while Russian security units stormed Wanger’s headquarters in St. Petersburg.

Related Videos

The Russian state declared war on Wagner and held its leader accountable after the armed insurrection

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Putin, Russia | Tagged: MOD, Rostov region, St. Petersburg, The Russian Wagner Group, WWI, Yevgeny Prigozhin |