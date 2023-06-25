Russia Faces Mutiny: Putin Says Russia Will Defend Itself from Internal Treachery

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Saturday that the unfolding events were a betrayal of the country and its people and Russia would defend itself from internal treachery.

“We will defend both our people and our statehood from any threats, including internal treachery. What we have been confronted with can be precisely called treachery. The unbounded ambitions and personal interests have led to a treason and a betrayal of the country and its people,” the head of state stressed.

As Putin pointed out, this has led to the betrayal “of the cause for which fighters and commanders of the Wagner group had fought and lost their lives side to side with other formations and units.”

“The heroes who liberated Soledar and Artyomovsk, towns and settlements in Donbass, who fought and lost their lives for Novorossiya, for the unity of the Russian world – their name and glory have also been betrayed by those who are trying to stage a mutiny and pushing the country towards anarchy and fratricide, defeat and finally surrender,” the head of state said.

A civil war will not be allowed to repeat itself in the country, Putin stressed.

The Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin earlier posted several audio records with accusations against the country’s military leaders. In the wake of this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has opened a criminal case into a call for an armed mutiny. The FSB urged Wagner fighters not to obey Prigozhin’s orders and take measures for his detention.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergey Naryshkin denounced the ongoing coup as “treason,” branding it “the most terrible crime, which cannot be justified by any past merits.” Meanwhile, he said that the attempt to spark a “civil war” in the country has already failed, with Russian society demonstrating “civic maturity.”

Wagner PMC ‘armed coup’ attempt in Russia

Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, has been accused by the government of staging an armed insurrection.

The charges were brought late Friday night after Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, the chair of the Russian general staff, of serious crimes.

Prigozhin claimed to have ordered troops loyal to him to move towards Rostov-on-Don, a major city in southern Russia. Security measures were also reportedly beefed up in Moscow.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said the Russian military is “carrying out the necessary operational and combat measures” in the region as part of the ongoing counter-terrorism operation, without providing further details.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said that the situation in the city, which is a home to the Wagner Center HQ, remains stable, with increased security measures put in place. He also noted that “lawful actions of law enforcement agents, including those in the Wagner Center building, have no impact on the ongoing activities in the city,” apparently referring to earlier reports that operatives were conducting searches there.

The situation in Rostov-on-Don is tense but with no disorder, a Ria Novosti correspondent reported from the scene. Earlier in the day, several media outlets shared clips of tanks moving around the city, with unidentified soldiers patrolling the streets.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has canceled all mass public events, while adding that there are no restrictions on movement around the capital.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has urged Wagner Group private military company soldiers to cease their armed insurrection, urging them to return to their bases. In a statement on Saturday, the ministry claimed that members of the PMC “have been tricked into taking part in [Wagner group chief Evgeny] Prigozhin’s criminal gamble,” adding that some Wagner fighters “have already understood their mistake” and have asked the authorities for help in safely returning to their permanent deployment areas.

Sergey Surovikin calls on Wagner PMC to resolve problems peacefully, not to aid enemy

Russia’s Deputy Commander of Russian joint forces in the special military operation area Sergey Surovikin called on the Wagner PMC to comply with President Vladimir Putin’s order and to resolve all issues peacefully, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

“I urge you to stop. The enemy is waiting for our internal political situation to escalate. We must not play in enemy’s favor in this difficult time. Before it is too late, it is necessary to submit to the will and order to the nationally elected president of the Russian Federation, to stop the convoys, to take them back to their permanent deployment and concentration locations, and to only resolve all issues peacefully,” he said.

Surovikin added that he arrived from the frontline under order of the Defense Ministry board.

“We have together come a difficult way, we were fighting together, risking, suffering casualties, we were winning together. We are of same blood, we are fighters,” he added.

Earlier, Prigozhin’s Telegram channel published several audio messages. In particular, Prigozhin claimed that his units were hit with airstrikes, accusing Russia’s military leadership. In this regard, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) initiated a criminal case over charges of call for an armed rebellion.

The Russian Defense Ministry called the reports on strikes at Wagner PMC units false. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin was informed about the situation around Prigozhin and “necessary measures are being taken.”

Army Gen Sergei Surovikin, commander of the joint group of forces in the special military operation area

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Chechen leader Kadyrov says his forces ready to help put down Wagner’s mutiny

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Saturday his forces were ready to help put down a mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and to use harsh methods if necessary.

Kadyrov in a statement called Prigozhin’s behavior “a knife in the back” and called on Russian soldiers not to give in to any “provocations.”

He said that Chechen units were moving toward the “zones of tension” and would act to “preserve Russia’s units and defend its statehood.”

Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who commands extensive military forces in Chechnya, had previously been seen as a Prigozhin ally, sharing some of the Wagner boss’s criticisms of the Russian military hierarchy.

In recent weeks, however, Chechen commanders aligned with Kadyrov had begun criticizing Prigozhin’s regular outbursts against the defense ministry.

Medvedev highlights need for Russians to rally around president

Preventing a national split requires rallying around Russian President Vladimir Putin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

“Rallying around our president and the supreme commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces is crucial for defeating the external and internal enemy, which seeks to tear our Homeland apart, and for saving our state. National split and betrayal would lead to the greatest tragedy ever and a universal catastrophe,” he pointed out.

“We will not let it happen. The enemy will be crushed. Victory will be ours,” Medvedev added.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation, describing developments in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don as betrayal and a blow to Russia and its people. He warned the mutineers against making a fatal mistake and urged them to stop participating in illegal activities.

On Friday, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed allegations of a strike on the Wagner PMC’s “rear camps” as fake news.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev

Source: Agencies

