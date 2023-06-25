Ukraine’s Human Organ and Child Prostitution Trafficking Industries: Does Only Russia’s Maria Zakharova Still Care?

Posted on by Zara Ali

The facts indicate that Zelensky’s Ukraine is guilty of Eichmann-like crimes, Declan Hayes writes.

This article addresses the claims of Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova et al that Zelensky’s Ukraine is a major criminal hub in the global trafficking of human body parts, and with children into the white slave trade, as well as recent European Union claims that all such “Russian” assertions are mis-information.

Because of the seriousness of such allegations and denials, this preliminary exploration is written in a quasi-academic style and is divided into a number of sections to help interested authorities bring the culprits, from whatever side of the lines they may be on, to account.

Thus, section 1 surveys the global trafficking trade in human organs and child prostitutes to establish that such lucrative industries do exist and, ergo, that, as with Jeffrey Epstein’s Orgy Island, some individuals, organised crime gangs and institutions must be guilty of being involved in such trafficking. Section 2 looks at the pivotal role Ukraine has historically played in such trafficking to hypothesise that there may well be large numbers of Ukrainians currently active in such criminality. Section 3 establishes that, because the West has long been aware of such crimes, those crimes are not the result of Russian dis-information or any such spurious figment. Section 4 concludes by arguing that the onus is on the Zelensky dictatorship and its Western backers to open Ukraine’s morgues and hospitals to reputable investigators and that the Russian authorities are likewise bound to surrender copies of whatever pertinent documents relating to these Ukrainian crimes they have to those same reputable authorities.

1. Global Child Sex and Organ Trafficking Industries

The American National Kidney Association estimates that the illegal organ trade is worth in excess of $1 billion annually. The Gurgaon kidney scandal, whereby poor Indians had their kidneys harvested for Indian and foreign customers is but one of very many scandals showing that this is an organised, global and very lucrative industry that would attract the interest of all unscrupulous criminals in a position to exploit relevant opportunities.

The International Labour Office in Geneva estimates that over 10 million children are trapped in the inter-connected child prostitution and child pornography industries. The Peter Scully case shows that there is a significant global demand for raping and then dismembering vulnerable infants. Scully’s most infamous work was Daisy’s Destruction, where voyeurs paid $10,000 apiece to watch Scully and two other adults torture and rape 18-month old Daisy before killing her in one of the Web’s most “successful” ever snuff movies. A youtube crawl shows that Cambodia remains a hotspot for those in search of sex with prepubescent children and further searches and accounts of the arrests of organised gangs would show that child pornography and child prostitution are both huge and very lucrative industries.

Even leaving the child sex farms of Jeffrey Epstein and MI5’s Kincora Boys’ Home to one side, reports like this Daily Mail article or this Guardian piece show that child prostitution is rife in the United States and, as all of the references given so far pre-date the 2014 Ukrainian coup, they are not the product of Russian propaganda. These are major, global industries that involve the most amoral of people and the most unfortunate of their victims and, if there are amoral people on Zelensky’s side of the Ukrainian lines, Nazi regiments and the like, there are no a priori reasons to believe that such people would not be involved in these long-standing Ukrainian operations.

2. Ukraine’s Role in the Global Child Sex and Organ Trafficking Industries

These 2006, 2007 and 2009 reports note the concern the UN has long held with child sex trafficking and related “industries” in Ukraine. Here, from 15 March 2006, is UN Resolution 60/251 on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography in Ukraine.

The European Centre for Law and Justice is an international, Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of human rights in Europe and worldwide. The ECLJ has held special Consultative Status before the United Nations/ECOSOC since 2007. Here is their 2006 report on the case of missing children, lost babies and corpses without organs in Ukraine.

The Child Protection Hub is a Balkan child protection federation. Here is their 2015 report and their subsequent 2016 report saying that Ukrainian orphanages are hubs for child trafficking, child pornography and child prostitution.

Here is a question and answer from the 2007 session of the European Parliament, citing a BBC report, which enquires into the market for baby stem cells and organs from new-born babies in Ukraine. Here is a question and answer from the 2015 session of the European Parliament enquiring about organ harvesting in Eastern Ukraine.

Here is a 2022 BBC report saying how the sex industry preys on Ukrainian refugees. Here is an American report saying how refugees get entangled in prostitution. Here is a much longer report citing the commercial sexual exploitation of children in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Here is a report on how child refugees in Athens have been ensnared into the child prostitution and child pornography industries. These claims would not come as a surprise to anyone familiar with the plight of West Asian or other child refugees who have had to flee any of the wars NATO has launched in recent decades and there is no reason to believe that the same fate would not befall unaccompanied or trafficked Ukrainian minors.

Here are the Ukrainian authorities in 2011 admitting that illegal organ trafficking is out of control. This Belgian report tells us that Ukraine remains Europe’s main hub for illegally harvesting human organs. This 2010 report tells us how Israeli criminal gangs are at the heart of Ukraine’s organ harvesting industry, an important consideration given that demand far outstrips supply in Israel, as it does in the equally lucrative market of Switzerland.

This google search indicates that the illegal harvesting of organs still thrives in Ukraine. Here is a very important Kashmiri report, which details the relevant short-comings of Russia’s media outlets before convincingly arguing, and citing Ukrainian law as support, that Ukraine’s authorities are engaged in the mass harvesting of human organs.

Here is a Japanese report of Ukrainians being offered money for their organs. Here is a 2010 Guardian report of Ukrainian surgeons being arrested for organ harvesting.

Finally, as this USAID report and the larger report it is linked to make it plain that even the CIA is aware of the sheer scale of human and organ trafficking in Ukraine, we can safely assume that such practices remain widespread both within the regions of Ukraine the Nazi forces allied to Zelensky still hold and anywhere further afield where those same forces have gained traction.

We can say that with certainty as, based on all of the above links, these are disgusting industries with the most disgusting and amoral of people involved in them not only globally but in Ukraine as well. And, as Ukraine has only become more, not less susceptible to such criminal practices in recent years, we can only repeat that these allegations about child and organ trafficking need to be transparently examined and the culprits held to account.

3. Western Complicity in the Global Child Sex and Organ Trafficking Industries

As with Afghanistan and Syria, the West is complicit at both the macro and micro levels in these crimes against humanity. At the macro level, the European Union and NATO pump ever more billions into Zelensky’s Ukraine, which has long been recognised as one of the world’s most corrupt countries. The West’s media and other social influencers deny all this and brazenly lie that Zelensky’s Ukraine and pro junta Ukrainians are somehow beacons for all that is good and wholesome.

The European Union’s propaganda wings repeatedly publish “disproofs” of all of these allegations; they are in denial and, as part of the EU’s war effort against Russia, are paid to be in denial and not to produce any actual proofs or “disproofs”. The European Commission claims it “is not aware of any reliable reports on alleged cases of harvesting and trade in human organs in Ukraine”. It is, in other words, up to others to publish those “reliable reports” which the European Union will no doubt downplay or dismiss, as they did about similar cases implicating their jihadist proxies in Syria, whose darkest crimes I am very familiar with and which, though they will haunt me for the rest of my life, form an invaluable template for gauging the crimes of ISIS’ Ukrainian brothers and sisters in arms.

Here in Ireland, as in much of Western Europe, we are now told that most of our unwanted Ukrainian refugees, who have been gifted free houses and pocket money, will stay as life is simply too good and easy for them to pack their Gucci bags and go home. At the same time, NATO-aligned think tanks are telling us that we must do more for these relatives of Ukrainian Nazis and organ traffickers even as Syrians and other deserving people continue to die and to be harvested in droves.

As Ukrainian children and others posing as Ukrainian children continue to pour in, there are at least two main groups that benefit from this modern day exodus. First off are those Western companies I previously wrote about, who have no need of those excess baggage in Ukraine and are glad to be shot of them. Second off are those Western NGOs, suppliers and Nazi apologists, who benefit by having these dead weights here.

Yes, there are externalities, such as those Irish communities who were inundated by Ukrainians using their houses as brothels and Irish broadcasters killed here in hit and runs by Ukrainian men of military age, but NATO would argue that any similarly big enterprise would have similar leakages.

And then there is the low-hanging fruit, the young Ukrainian girls and boys TUSLA, the Irish children’s state care agency, will “take care of”. Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, who can be seen here protesting outside Mountjoy Prison against TUSLA’s in-camera kangaroo courts and their abuse of vulnerable Irish children, quite rightly claims that as “generations of Irish families have suffered under TUSLA ‘care’, any refugee children are doubly vulnerable as they will have nobody else looking out for them”.

Speaking privately to Ó Cadhla and others fighting such unaccountable, omniscient bodies, I would have to concur that heaven help any vulnerable Ukrainian or other immigrant child who falls under TUSLA’s purview or of any of their EU or British cohorts. If the secretive and self-serving British system wantonly sacrificed Baby P and the Rotherham teenagers in care and never copped on to what BBC cigar muncher Jimmy Savile was up to with the hundreds of small children he raped, surely only a fool or a paid Nazi apologist would argue that vulnerable Ukrainian children would fare any better.

The bottom line in all this is that those Ukrainian children who are not tied into the Azov Nazis or some such similar group best watch out. The offers to hire Ukrainian refugees by Amazon and other predatory companies with horrible employment practices is no panacea. Though such offers make for good publicity for mega billionaire Jeff Bezos, they are poorly paid jobs that offer no future for individuals, never mind the millions of Ukrainians and other victims of NATO’s wars we have been lumbered with. The situation is such that supposedly liberal institutions like Oxford are sick of the damage these unwanted spongers cause. The solution lies not in having feel good projects in Birmingham but in ending the carnage that make folk flee for their lives to Irish clearing houses where, the Ombudsman says, they are likely to be gang-raped or worse.

The sad reality behind the half-baked propaganda of MI5’s Kyiv (sic) Independent is that people flee war for the traditional push and pull features that cause demographic shifts in such turbulent times. And, though people may go back to where the fighting is because that is where their heart also is that, like all such propaganda, proves nothing. The reality is that there is a war afoot in Ukraine and there are unconscionable people, many of them on the Ukrainian side of the lines and more still safely ensconced in their NATO NGOs and think tanks, far from the lines, doing the most unconscionable of things, and benefiting handsomely from that war.

4. Solutions and Caveats

Maria Zakharova has made credible claims against the Kiev junta, just as Damascus made similar claims against NATO’s Syrian (sic) rebels, Gary Webb made drug-dealing allegations against the CIA, the Pall Mall Gazette made white slave trade allegations against polite Victorian society, and similar allegations were made against MI5’s Kincora Boys’ Home and the CIA’s Jeffrey Epstein.

Just as all those other allegations were shown to be true, so also do I believe not only that there is much substance to Zakharova’s allegations but that all such allegations against the Kiev junta must be fully examined by the most appropriate means so that the perpetrators might be punished and amends be made to the vulnerable lives their avarice destroyed.

Zakharova has done the victims of Ukraine’s most unconscionable human trafficking industries much good by addressing them. It is now up to the Russian authorities to up the ante on this, to make key sections of their evidence public and to put not only the criminals in Zelensky’s Ukraine but their NGO and State allies further to the west on notice that the guilty amongst them will pay very heavily indeed for these despicable crimes they committed over the last very many years.

And, though NATO can dismiss Zakharova as a Russian and me as a simple Irishman, the facts indicate that Zelensky’s Ukraine is guilty of Eichmann-like crimes and, just like Eichmann, so also must his modern-day Ukrainian and NATO clones answer for their crimes against the peoples of Ukraine, Syria and Russia.

By Declan Hayes

Source

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Neo-Nazi Ukraine |