Russia Mutiny is Over: Wagner Withdraws as Situation Back to Normal

June 25, 2023

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov (June 24, 2023).

The Wagner private military company led by Evgeny Prigozhin pulled its fighters on Sunday from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, where the armed contractors launched an insurrection that ended late Saturday.

Wagner troops have withdrawn from Russia’s Lipetsk and Voronezh regions, local authorities have said, noting that situation was back to normal on Sunday, according to Russian media.

Voronezh local governor Alexander Gusev told Russia Today (RT) that Wagner troops have almost left Russia’s Voronezh Region with no reports of any incidents, adding that added that once the situation is completely resolved, the authorities would lift all temporary restrictions.

⚡️Wagner convoy leaving Rostov pic.twitter.com/bu4Uki1OIg — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 24, 2023

Meanwhile on Sunday, Chechen special-ops force Akhmat, which has been sent to Rostov Region to handle the Wagner insurrection, has been returning to the area of the special military operation to again face Ukrainian troops, the unit’s commander Apty Alaudinov told TASS news agency.

He noted that those members of the force who had taken part in the Rostov operation would now be involved in the liberation of Maryinka, a Ukrainian-held stronghold near the Russian city of Donetsk.

Earlier on Saturday night, Russia’s federal road agency, Rosavtodor, told TASS news agency that all restrictions on traveling on roads and highways were lifted.

The traffic on some roads was suspended on Saturday as the Wagner fighters were moving towards the capital.

Wagner Mutiny

The Wagner troops launched on Friday evening an insurrection in which they managed to seize an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, with some forces marching on Moscow.

However, on Saturday’s night Wagner chief agreed to stop the advance towards the Russian capital and return his troops to their bases in exchange for “security guarantees” as part of a deal with Moscow, brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Wagner boss Evgeny Prigozhin was filmed apparently preparing to leave Rostov-on-Don after announcing the withdrawal to the ‘field camps’ of his PMC’s fighters, following an armed rebellion.



Story: https://t.co/BdWOQrGA7a pic.twitter.com/j5u9P9OMMc — RT (@RT_com) June 25, 2023

Kremlin Says Ukraine Op. Won’t Be Affected

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the situation with Wagner won’t affect Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

“Under no circumstances,” Peskov told journalists late Saturday, when asked whether the events with the Wagner would have an impact on the operation in Ukraine.

kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov

“The special military operation in Ukraine continues, our soldiers at the frontline are demonstrating heroism, they are quite effectively and successfully countering the counteroffensive of Ukraine’s armed forces. And the operation will continue,” the spokesman said, as quoted by Sputnik news agency.

Peskov stressed that Wagner troops engaged in the tensions won’t be prosecuted, adding that those wishing to sign a contract with the Russian defense ministry in the future would be able to do so.

US Knew of Coup In Advance

On the other hand, The New York Times reported on Saturday that US intelligence agencies strongly suspected that Evgeny Prigozhin was planning a major move against the Russian government, days before the Wagner chief ordered his troops to march on Moscow.

A member of Wagner group stands guard in Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023 (photo by AFP).

According to unnamed US officials interviewed by the paper, the administration of US President Joe Biden and military commanders were briefed on the Wagner preparations as early as Wednesday. As additional details came in, another briefing attended by a narrow group of congressional leaders was reportedly held on Thursday.

The report added that Washington kept silent because it “had little interest” in helping Russia out.

Source: Russian media

