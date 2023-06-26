Syrian Defense: Militant bases in Idlib destroyed in today’s strikes

Posted on by martyrashrakat

25 Jun 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Smoke rises after Syrian government and Russian airstrikes hit Al-Habeet, southern Idlib, Syria on May 3, 2019. (AP)

By Al Mayadeen English

A site belonging to the armed groups in Idlib countryside was targeted by the joint air strikes of the Syrian and Russian forces according to SANA.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense has confirmed that its army destroyed militant headquarters in cooperation with the Russian Air Force, leaving casualties among the armed militants.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported on Sunday that the Syrian army’s artillery continued to target militants, their fortifications, and weapons depots in Idlib’s countryside.

A site belonging to the armed groups in the Idlib countryside was targeted by the joint air strikes of the Syrian and Russian forces according to SANA.

According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, also targeted were warehouses of militants in the countryside, and drone launching sites were also destroyed.

In a statement issued today, Sunday, the ministry stated that the targeted sites were destroyed, “including weapons, ammunition, and drones,” and confirmed dozens of militant casualties and several injuries.

Local sources told Al Mayadeen that the warplanes targeted armed groups that had been bombing civilian sites in the countryside of Hama and Latakia over the past two days.

In its statement, Syria’s Defense Ministry pointed out that the recent attacks by armed groups claimed the lives of a number of civilians, and also caused great material damage to the property of the people, which necessitated the targeting of these specific strikes.

It also further revealed that among the dead as a result of the air strikes were a number of leaders of the armed terrorist groups.

Earlier, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Syria reported that the movements of armed groups were targeted in the vicinity of the town of Sarmin, in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.

The joint Syrian-Russian Air Force raids were carried out on military targets of the “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” and the “Turkistani Islamic Party” in the countryside of Idlib and Latakia.

Local sources told Al-Mayadeen that “The warplanes targeted the armed groups that were bombing civilian sites in the countryside of Hama and Latakia, over the past two days.”

This comes after a Syrian citizen on Friday was martyred and two others were injured in a terrorist attack by two drones that targeted the outskirts of the city of Al-Qardahah in the Lattakia countryside and the town of Deir Shamil in the Hama countryside.

The state-run Syrian news agency SANA cited a security source as saying that one of the two missiles fired by a drone in Latakia fell in agricultural lands next to Al-Qardaha clinic, killing 25-year-old Mohammad Hani Sultana and injuring another citizen, while causing minor material damage to a building.

Related Videos

Syria | Specific operations of our armed forces targeted terrorists’ headquarters and warehouses in Idlib countryside

Special Coverage | Escalation of armed factions in northern Syria

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria | Tagged: Al-Qardahah, Hama, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Nusra Front), Latakia, Syrian Ministry of Defense, Syrian Occupied Idlib |