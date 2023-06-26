Video, Photos Show Islamic Resistance Fighters Downing Israeli Drone in South Lebanon

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 26, 2023

Hezbollah downed on Monday at 12 p.m. an Israeli drone which flew into Lebanese southern airspace, the resistance group said.

In a second statement issued to illustrate the incident, the Islamic Resistance indicated that the Zionist military drone penetrated the Lebanese airspace from Zareit settlement and flew at middle altitudes over Ezzeyye Valley near Zibqin.

The statement added that the enemy’s drone roamed a range of 7 kilometers before the Islamic Resistance fighters downed it by “an appropriate weapon.

The Islamic Resistance provided the following video and photos to show the moment the drone was downed.

For its part, the Israeli occupation military confirmed one of its drones “fell in Lebanese territory,” but claimed that it was “during routine activity.”

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah has repeatedly stressed that Hezbollah will confront any violation by Israeli drones.

“From now on we will confront the Israeli drones when they fly into Lebanese airspace. The resistance will shoot the drones down,” Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said in August 2019, after two explosive-laden drones targeted the group’s Media Relations Headquarters in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Source: Al-Manar English Website

June 26, 2023

ByAl Mayadeen English

Source: Al Mayadeen

Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement, has released footage of the downed Israeli drone, revealing its specifications.

Israeli drone downed by Lebanese Resistance, June 26, 2023. (Social media)

Hezbollah published on Monday scenes of the Israeli drone downed earlier in the day in Wadi al-Azziya, near the town of Zibqin, in southern Lebanon, confirming that it was shot down using appropriate weapons.

The Resistance added, in a statement, that “the drone violated Lebanese airspace from the direction of the Zareit settlement, north of occupied Palestine, and flew at a medium altitude, crossing about 7 km inside the Lebanese airspace,” before it was shot down by the movement.

The statement pointed out that the Israeli occupation tried to regain control of the drone after it was hit, according to the footage, but it did not succeed.

The Lebanese Resistance revealed that the drone is 170 cm long, 200 cm wide, type R – Copter 1000, and equipped with two high-quality cameras.

The UAV was shot down during a routine maneuver carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli Walla! news website said the Israeli occupation forces claimed that there were no fears about a data leak from the drone’s capture.

Israeli aircraft violate Lebanese airspace almost constantly, which constitutes a violation of International Resolution No. 1701 issued by the UN Security Council in August 2006.

