In The Presence Of Mrs. Asma Al-Assad, The National Center For Stem Cells Celebrates Its 2nd Foundation Anniversary

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Jun 27, 2023

Najla Khoury

In the presense of First Lady, Mrs. Asma Al-Assad, the National Center for Stem Cells “Hayat” on Monday celebrated the 2nd Anniversary of its esrablishement by holding a concert performed by Al-Farah Choir (Joy Choir) at Dar Al-Assad for Culture and Arts in Damascus.

The celebration was held marking two yeras of achievements and challenges.

The National Stem Cell Center “Hayat” was opened at the Children’s University Hospital in Damascus in 2021, and Ms. Asmaa said upon its opening: “The center constitutes a new hope for the children and their families and a new horizon for cancer treatment in Syria. It was able to match the highest standards that guarantee the safety of the child and the success of transplant operations, in other words, it is the line between life and death.”

The celebration started with songs performed by 23 children of the Joy Choir, who completed their treatment journey at the center, led by Maestro Claudia Toma with one of the most famous works of Western classical music “To Happiness”, then the choir completed the evening with various songs.

Head of the National Committee for Cancer Control, Dr. Arwa Al-Azma, stressed the importance of the center as it is the first of its kind in the field of marrow transplantation and stem cells in children.

The Director of the National Stem Cell Center, Dr. Majed Khader, stated that the center was able during the past two years to perform 25 autologous and allogeneic transplants.

The founder of the Joy Choir expressed his happiness with the participation of the choir with its children in this humanitarian event amid hope and joy.

The evening was attended by the Minister of Administrative Development Salam Safaf, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Bassam Ibrahim, the Minister of Culture Labana Mshaweh, the President of the Doctors Syndicate in Syria Dr. Ghassan Fandi, and a number of directors and stakeholders.

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria | Tagged: Asma Assad |