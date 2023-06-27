Mutiny planners, Kiev want Russian soldiers to kill one another: Putin

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

26 Jun 2023

Source: Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP)

By Al Mayadeen English

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the “neo-Nazis in Kiev” and their Western backers desired the same goals as the mutiny planners.

During an address from the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuked the organizers of the recently unsuccessful mutiny by PMC Wagner Group personnel, claiming that they abandoned not only their country and people but also the men who were tricked into engaging in this “crime.”

Putin said that the “neo-Nazis in Kiev,” and their Western backers desired the same end as the mutiny organizers: an intra-Russian battle in which Russian soldiers would have been killing one another.

He emphasized that the mutiny’s planners were fully aware that their uprising would have been put down and that their actions were ultimately intended to harm Russia.

“I emphasize that from the very beginning of the events, all necessary decisions were immediately taken to neutralize the threat that arose, to protect the constitutional order, the life, and security of our citizens,” Putin said.

Read next: US found out about Prigozhin planned mutiny in mid-June: WashPo

Putin also emphasized that most of the soldiers and leaders of the Wagner Group are “Russian patriots devoted to their people and state,” who displayed their patriotism “with their courage on the battlefield, liberating Donbass and Novorossiya.”

The President praised the members of the Wagner Group who refrained from crossing the “final line,” and informed them that they could now either continue serving Russia by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense or another law enforcement organization, or they could go back to their families at home. The president also said that anybody is free to relocate to Belarus.

Putin thanked all Russian servicemen, law enforcement officers, and special services’ members who “stood in the way” of the mutineers and “remained faithful” to their duty during this crisis, as well as members of the Wagner Group who did not participate in the mutiny.

Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus, was also thanked by the Russian president for “his efforts and contribution to the peaceful resolution of the situation.” However, Putin added that it was the “consolidation of the entire Russian society that played a decisive role” in resolving this crisis.”

Read next: Lukashenko offered ways for Wagner to continue operating: Wagner chief

The chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner PMC was slammed with criminal charges for staging an armed mutiny in the Rostov region in southwest Russia on June 24.

Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on his Telegram channel that he stormed the region and took over the military headquarters in response to what he claims was a Russian attack on his troops earlier under the orders of the Defense Ministry.

Due to the developing events, Moscow canceled all public events as the PMC came just 6 hours away from the Russian capital amid continued advancements, while Russian security units stormed Wagner’s headquarters in St. Petersburg.

