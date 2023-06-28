Al-Aqsa Mosque, venue of Eid Al-Adha prayer, sees 100,000 worshippers

Source: Al Mayadeen + Agnecies
Tens of thousands of Palestinians take part in the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in defiance of all Israeli measures.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed, this morning, Eid Al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Islamic Endowments Department in Al-Quds estimated the number of worshippers at about 100,000.
The Islamic Endowments Department in Al-Quds estimated the number of worshippers at about 100,000, who flocked to Al-Aqsa Mosque since dawn only to fill its courtyards at the start of the prayer.
Families from occupied Al-Quds, including men, women, and children, who joined since the early morning hours from all the neighborhoods, towns, and villages surrounding Al-Quds, in addition to the cities of the West Bank, took part in the prayer
At the end of the prayer, Palestinians at the Mosque’s outer gates and in its courtyards embraced the worshippers and distributed sweets.
