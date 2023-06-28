Al-Aqsa Mosque, venue of Eid Al-Adha prayer, sees 100,000 worshippers

Posted on June 28, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

June 28, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen + Agnecies

Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Al-Quds’ Old City, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (AP)

By Al Mayadeen English

Tens of thousands of Palestinians take part in the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in defiance of all Israeli measures.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed, this morning, Eid Al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Islamic Endowments Department in Al-Quds estimated the number of worshippers at about 100,000.

On Wednesday morning, tens of thousands of Palestinians defied all Israeli restrictions and arbitrary measures to take part in the prayer.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Al-Quds estimated the number of worshippers at about 100,000, who flocked to Al-Aqsa Mosque since dawn only to fill its courtyards at the start of the prayer.

Families from occupied Al-Quds, including men, women, and children, who joined since the early morning hours from all the neighborhoods, towns, and villages surrounding Al-Quds, in addition to the cities of the West Bank, took part in the prayer

At the end of the prayer, Palestinians at the Mosque’s outer gates and in its courtyards embraced the worshippers and distributed sweets.

Related Stories

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: