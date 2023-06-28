Al-Aqsa Mosque, venue of Eid Al-Adha prayer, sees 100,000 worshippers

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 28, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen + Agnecies

Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Al-Quds’ Old City, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (AP)

By Al Mayadeen English

Tens of thousands of Palestinians take part in the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in defiance of all Israeli measures.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed, this morning, Eid Al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Islamic Endowments Department in Al-Quds estimated the number of worshippers at about 100,000.

Eid al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/IQsA2JDGDz — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 28, 2023 On Wednesday morning, tens of thousands of Palestinians defied all Israeli restrictions and arbitrary measures to take part in the prayer.

Following the #Eid al-Adha prayer, Israeli occupation forces detain several Palestinian youths at al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/g0h44e238z — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) June 28, 2023

The Islamic Endowments Department in Al-Quds estimated the number of worshippers at about 100,000, who flocked to Al-Aqsa Mosque since dawn only to fill its courtyards at the start of the prayer.

Families from occupied Al-Quds, including men, women, and children, who joined since the early morning hours from all the neighborhoods, towns, and villages surrounding Al-Quds, in addition to the cities of the West Bank, took part in the prayer

Palestinians chant for Palestine after performing Eid Al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/NE5RUkrOvx — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) June 28, 2023

At the end of the prayer, Palestinians at the Mosque’s outer gates and in its courtyards embraced the worshippers and distributed sweets.

