Tens of terrorists killed and injured after airstrikes on Idlib

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

28 Jun 2023

Source: Agencies

The Syrian Ministry of Defense added in its statement that the strikes targeted storage piles of weapons, ammunition, guidance tools, drones, and espionage equipment.

A still from the footage showing the airstrike against terrorist headquarters in Idlib on June 28, 2023 (SANA)

By Al Mayadeen English

The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that the armed forces, in cooperation with the Russian forces, conducted a decisive airstrike against the fortified headquarters of terrorist organizations in the Jabal Al-Arbaeen area in the Idlib countryside.

The Ministry of Defense said that the airstrike comes in response to the “recurrent attacks carried out by terrorist organizations on civilians in safe residential areas in Hama countryside.”

The Ministry added in its statement that the strikes targeted storage piles of weapons, ammunition, guidance tools, drones, and espionage equipment, killing and wounding tens of terrorists in the process.

Read more: Syrian Defense: Militant bases in Idlib destroyed in today’s strikes

On Sunday, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that Russian warplanes targeted the armed groups’ headquarters in the countryside of Idlib, Latakia, and Aleppo, noting that Russian planes targeted HTS sites and the Turkistani Islamic Party in the northern countryside of Latakia and the Idlib region.

Later, the Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed that its army destroyed militant headquarters in cooperation with the Russian Air Force, leaving casualties among the armed militants.

Sources to Al Mayadeen stated that the terror group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham transferred a number of the bodies killed during this morning’s raids west of the city of Idlib to Ibn Sina Hospital.

Sources added that the “rescue government leaders” affiliated with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham vacated their offices in the security square within the governorate and municipality buildings in the center of Idlib.

Read more: Details of Syrian-Russian airstrikes on HTS sites revealed: Exclusive

Related Videos

Special Coverage | Escalation of armed Terrorist in northern Syria

#Special _ Dialogue | After the terrorists’ provocations.. #Idlib is in the cycle of escalation again | Prepared and presented by Haider Mustafa

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, Syria | Tagged: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Nusra Front), Syrian Occupied Idlib, The Syrian Ministry of Defense |