Israeli Occupation Forces Detonate Minefield to Start Construction on Wind Turbine Project in Golan: Video

June 30, 2023

June 29, 2023

The Israeli occupation forces detonated a minefield in Golan Heights in order to start construction on wind turbine project.

It is worth noting that the loud explosions were heard in several Lebanese areas.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

