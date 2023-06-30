Israeli Occupation Forces Detonate Minefield to Start Construction on Wind Turbine Project in Golan: Video

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 29, 2023

The Israeli occupation forces detonated a minefield in Golan Heights in order to start construction on wind turbine project.

It is worth noting that the loud explosions were heard in several Lebanese areas.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

