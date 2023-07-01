“Israel” Weary of Hezbollah’s Vastly Improved Air Defense Capabilities

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 1, 2023

By Staff, Agencies

Fearing Hezbollah’s “vastly improved air defense capabilities”, the “Israeli” entity claimed that “in the last five years, there has been a dramatic change in everything related to Hezbollah’s air defense strategy in Lebanon.”

According to the entity’s estimates, Hezbollah Secretary General [His Eminence Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah almost doubled the amount of air defense systems in his possession, sponsored by the Iranians of course.

“This is in an attempt to limit the ability of the technologically-advanced ‘Israeli’ Air Force to operate over Lebanon.”

According to Hebrew reports, “Hezbollah’s decision to act against the ‘Israel’ using existing Russian air defense systems, including SA8 and SA22, constitutes a fundamental strategic change of perception on the part of Hezbollah, within the framework of which attempts are made to restrict the air force’s freedom of action even during routine times.”

The “Israeli” reports went on to say: “Hezbollah as mentioned almost doubled the amount of its air defense systems, and in five years, based mainly on new Iranian systems.”

The improvement in capabilities is consistent, and in Tel Aviv, it is estimated that it is also reflected in the availability of those systems for quick activation as per Sayyed Nasrallah’s orders.

The “Israeli” army is following this alarming trend, which is reflected both in the increase in quantity and in the improvement of Hezbollah’s overall capacity amid this change of the strategy to make it available for operation even during a drill to harm the “freedom of action of the ‘Israeli Air Force’ in Lebanon.”

