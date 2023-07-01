Palestine Head of Detainees, Ex-Detainees Affairs dies in car crash

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 1, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Minister of Detainees and Ex-Detainees for the Palestinian Authority Qadri Abu Bakr attends a scheduled visit of the freed prisoner Fouad Shubaki to the tomb of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in Ramallah, the occupied West Bank, Palestine. (AFP)

By Al Mayadeen English

Qadri Abu Bakr dies in a horrific car accident in South Nablus after returning from an event to celebrate Al-Adha Eid with the children of detained Palestinians.

The Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Deatinees Affairs Commission confirmed the death of its chairman and member of the Revolutionary Council of Fatah Movement, Minister Qadri Abu Bakr in a car accident south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

Abu Bakr, along with liberated prisoner Bassem Sawwan and his wife died as a result of the horrific car accident that occurred in Nablus while a companion of the Minister was injured.

The group was returning from an event to celebrate Al-Adha Eid with the children of detained Palestinians.

The Minister had previously been arrested by the Israeli occupation forces due to his involvement in a weapons transfer operation that aimed to arm Resistance fighters in the West Bank.

The Israeli military court sentenced Abu Bakr to 20 years in prison, serving 17 years before he was exiled to Iraq.

The President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas mourned Abu Bakr’s death, affirming that he “spent his life as a steadfast fighter defending Palestine, its cause, its people, and its independent national decision.”

Abbas praised the Minister’s diligent work within the institutions of the Palestinian Authority.

The Hamas movement also expressed its condolences in a statement, recalling Abu Bakr and Sawwan’s journeys in their struggle against the occupation and the contributions they made to detainees and their cause.

The Ministry of Detainees and Ex-Detainees in Gaza also mourned his death, as its statement pointed to the pro-Palestinian positions the Minister took throughout his career as he dedicated his life to serving the humanitarian cause of detainees in Israeli prisons.

The Palestinian detainees in the “Negev” prison declared three days of mourning upon news of Abu Bakr’s demise.

