Fighting Fire with Riot Gear: France Mobilizes over 45,000 Police Officers Amidst Ongoing Unrest

Posted on July 2, 2023 by fada1

July 1, 2023

France is on high alert as over 45,000 law enforcement officers, including special units, take to the streets to fight against riots and looting that have engulfed the country. The Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, revealed that more than 300 police officers and gendarmes were injured in the first three days of unrest.

Darmanin also confirmed that armored personnel carriers have been deployed in the Paris region to quell the violence. As protests continue, French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, has urged cabinet ministers to stay in Paris until the situation is under control. The government has imposed a temporary ban on the sale and transportation of fireworks, petrol canisters, and other flammable substances during this period of unrest.

With tensions high, reports describe French police detaining young people in the streets, and looting incidents occurring in Marseille. The unrest began after the fatal shooting of Nahel M., a 17-year-old boy, by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre during a traffic stop. This controversial incident has triggered a call for authorities to address the deep problems of racism and discrimination within law enforcement by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The officer who fatally shot Nahel M. has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is currently in custody.

With no end in sight to the protests and violence, France braces for further unrest, as law enforcement officers continue to mobilize to keep the peace.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Related Videos

evening | France is in a wave of unrest, and the tripartite statement thwarts Oman’s mediations on Yemen | 2023-06-30
A fourth wave of violent shocks in many French cities
Macron dancing while France is on fire
Are the French authorities dealing realistically to address the causes of the crisis?

Related News

Filed under: Uncategorized | Tagged: , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: