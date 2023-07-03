IOF begin large operation in Jenin as Resistance confronts them

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 3, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

A plume of smoke rises after Israeli occupation aircraft target a house in Jenin on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Social media)

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli occupation announces a large-scale operation in the Jenin, as the Resistance proceeds to confront storming IOF forces.

Israeli Army Radio announced the decision was made to launch this operation in order to “subvert Jenin’s armed infrastructure and detain its elements,” with Yedioth Ahronoth saying the same.

The Israeli occupation army announced on Monday morning the launching of a large-scale military operation targeting the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank.

قصف مستمر من طائرات الاحتلال على مخيم جنين. pic.twitter.com/xrns8BDogF — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) July 2, 2023

Israeli media reported that the occupation Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is receiving urgent reports on the “operation”, and that the aggression is being led by the commander of the West Bank Brigade in the occupation army, Avi Blut.

The occupation’s media further revealed that the aggression was called “Operation Home and Garden”, and that it could continue for 72 hours, and will primarily target Jenin.

Also, according to a number of Israeli media outlets, the decision was made to begin the aggression on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp following the Palestinian Resistance’s use of explosives during the last IOF aggression on the city, on June 19.

The occupation’s Walla! News website noted that in the past months, “the Israeli security and military establishment’s focus on Jenin increased,” as its presence around it was recently reinforced with additional brigades.

The refugee camp’s Resistance forces had noticed the IOF’s movements and undertook security measures of their own.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that three Palestinian youths were martyred and more than 13 injured due to the series of airstrikes that targeted Resistance posts and civilian homes in Jenin, as well as the escalating use of violence and live fire by Israeli Occupation Forces.

