‘Israel’ Launches “Widescale” Op. in Jenin, Resistance: “All Options on Table”

Israeli occupation army is waging a brutal aggression on the West Bank city of Jenin, with warplanes, drones and large numbers of troops being deployed to the operation, prompting fierce resistance by Palestinians.
Al-Manar correspondent in the West Bank Deeb Hourani reported dozens of strikes on the refugee camp and the city of Jenin, noting that explosive-laden Israeli drones also took part in the strikes along with the warplanes.
The strikes hit several targets including residential areas across the city and the refugee camp, our correspondent added.
Palestinian media reported that large numbers of Israeli occupation forces entered Jenin shortly after the strikes began and armed clashes erupted between the soldiers and Palestinian resistance fighters.
Palestinian Health Ministry announced that two Palestinian were martyred, adding that 14 others were wounded in the Israeli aggression.
