Israel ‘unable’ to remove outpost in occupied Shebaa: Hezbollah

July 02 2023

Hezbollah has so far rejected demands to remove the outpost despite Israel’s threats of force

Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, said on 1 July that Israel is “unable” to remove the Hezbollah outpost erected by the resistance group in the occupied Shebaa Farms earlier this year.

“Israel has been talking a lot for a month about the two tents on the border, as it is considered that they were placed at an advanced point on the Blue Line … it requests that these two tents be removed, and that it would be preferable for the resistance to remove them [in order to avoid a confrontation],” Raad said.

However, despite recently threatening to use force if Hezbollah does not dismantle the outpost, the MP added that Israel “does not want” war.

“No one can impose anything on Hezbollah,” he went on to say, asserting that “gone are the days” when Israel could act as it pleases “without batting an eyelid.” He made a reference to the Tammuz nuclear reactor in Iraq, which was bombed by Israel in 1981.

Addressing Tel Aviv, Raad said: “Now you are not able to remove two tents, because there is resistance.”

The Hezbollah outpost lies in the territory illegally occupied by Israel during the 1967 war. It was set up in response to the illegal border excavations and engineering works carried out by Israel in its efforts to build an extensive, million-dollar ‘defensive wall’ on the border – which began in 2018.

Lately, this engineering work has been increasingly violating Lebanese sovereignty.

Last week, Lebanese media reported that tensions on the border in early June, which prompted widespread Lebanese protests and deployment of the Lebanese and Israeli armies to the border, was an attempt by Israel to remove these posts.

Hezbollah has so far rejected demands to remove these tents from the occupied Shebaa Farms, despite reports of US pressure and Israeli complaints to the UN.

