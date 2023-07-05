Response to Israeli Barbarism in Jenin Hits Tel Aviv: 8 Zionist Injuries in Car-ramming Attack (Video)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 4, 2023

The operation left 8 injuries, including 4 serious, according to Israeli media reports which also indicated that the attacker wore the Zionist military uniform.

The reports added that the attack synchronized with a security assessment session held by Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas Resistance Movement mourned the martyr, 23, noting that he descends from the occupied Al-Khalil (Hebron).

In a statement, Hamas stressed that the acts of resistance will be escalated, adding that means will be diversified in order to reach more targets.

Hamas spox said that Tel Aviv attack reflects Palestinian Resistance assertion that Israeli enemy would pay price for its crimes against Jenin camp.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: al-khalil, Hamas, Israeli Racism and Brutality, Netanyahu, Palestinian Resistance |