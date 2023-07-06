Al-Nakhalah: Jenin Brigade led victory, these are historic moments

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 5 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Zyiad Al-Nakhalah. (File photo)

By Al Mayadeen English

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, says that the Jenin Brigade led this great victory and that the Palestinian people proved that unity could defeat the enemy.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, said that the Palestinian people achieved a victory by ending the occupation’s aggression against Jenin and its camp.

He added that the Jenin Briage led this victory, noting that “the Palestinian people, with their unity and rallying around the resistance fighters, proved that they can defeat the enemy.”

Al-Nakhalah added, “The Palestinian people have proven that they can conquer the Israeli occupation in every battle against it, from the battle of Seif Al-Quds to the Fury of Jenin.”

He pointed out that “during these historical moments, the entirety of Jenin is cheering for the resistance fighters and the Jenin Battalion,” describing these moments as “moments of pride and glory that will persist until our victory.”

Al-Nakhalah called for national solidarity to strengthen the steadfastness of the Jenin camp so that it “remains an inspiring model for revolution, defiance, struggle, and resistance.”

#WATCH | Video circulated on social media depicting Palestinians rallying in the Jenin refugee camp in celebration of the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces after they were met with fierce resistance from the camp's freedom fighters. pic.twitter.com/HEKikNJ5hr — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 4, 2023

Palestinian factions in Jenin

Al-Quds Brigades-Jenin Brigade saluted the victory achieved in Jenin against the Israeli aggression. It affirmed that the Palestinian resistance was a model of heroism and redemption in the Jenin camp and that it inflicted heavy losses on the occupation at all levels.

The leader revealed that “The resistance in Jenin is preparing to announce its victory and break the enemy’s arrogance, which was unable to achieve its goals despite the scale of aggression and destruction it left behind.”

For his part, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, saluted the Resistance fighters in the Jenin camp, and those stationed there, stressing that Jenin was and still is “the incubator of the resistance.”

The Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, issued a statement in which it praised “our people in the Jenin camp,” as well as the freedom fighters from all Palestinian factions “for their legendary steadfastness.”

Munther al-Hayek, the spokesperson for the Fatah movement, saluted the victory in Jenin, stressing that “the devastation left by the occupation in Jenin will increase our people’s determination to maintain confrontation.”

Al Mayadeen correspondent arrives at Al Ansar Mosque in #Jenin, where fierce confrontations occurred during the Israeli aggression on the #Jenin_Camp.#Palestine https://t.co/wIu98Wa5EQ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 4, 2023

This came after several Israeli media outlets reported, quoting a spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army, that “Israeli forces have begun withdrawing from Jenin.”

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in occupied Palestine confirmed that the people are returning to the Jenin camp after the occupation forces withdrew from it, and the resistance fighters are roaming the streets.

Read next: Jenin Fury carving new rules of engagement, deterrence in WB: Analysis

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: Al-Qassam Brigades, ‘Al-Quds Sword operation’, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Occupation, Jenin Brigade, Jenin camp, Operation Fury of the Free, Palestinian Resistance, Ziad Nakhala |