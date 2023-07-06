Israeli Aggression on Jenin Claims 12 Martyrs So Far, Palestinian Resistance Fight Bravely

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 5, 2023

For the second day in a row, the Israeli aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp in the occupied Palestinian West Bank continues. The Palestinian resistance has been standing strong against the Israeli attacks, leading to a violent and destructive battle.

The occupying Israeli regime continues its invasion of Jenin for the second day in a row. pic.twitter.com/qjIYhD8Fbm — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 4, 2023

Despite the vague reports about an Israeli military withdrawal from Jenin, the Palestinian Resistance continued inflicting heavy losses upon the enemy troops.

Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for the killing of an Israeli soldier in a bomb and shooting attack on a Zionist military jeep in the camp.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, the ongoing Zionist aggression on Jenin has claimed 12 martyrs so far. The ministry also reported dozens of dozens of injuries and cases of suffocation.

Media reports noted that the Israeli occupation forces fired gas bombs at Jenin hospital, suffocating a number of locals and disrupting the emergency chamber. Later reports indicated that the Zionist gunfire injured three Palestinians, including two serious, in the hospital.

Palestinian sources have reported that the Israeli enemy aircraft bombed new targets in Jenin and its camp on Monday evening and Tuesday dawn, while the occupation forces stormed the neighborhoods of Jenin for the second day, causing widespread destruction.

In pictures: The destruction in Jenin refugee camp as a result of the continuing Israeli military aggression. pic.twitter.com/UTMmfjMLji — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 4, 2023

The Palestinian resistance, however, has not backed down. Explosive devices have been detonated in Israeli occupation military vehicles, and Zionist soldiers have been targeted with bombs and bullets during attempts to advance in Jenin. Meanwhile, young men have also clashed with Israeli occupation forces in Qalqilya, Hebron, Al-Isawiya, and Abu Dis towns in occupied Jerusalem, with the residents of other Palestinian villages and cities organizing spontaneous solidarity marches.

The Israeli occupation forces have forcibly displaced around 3,000 Palestinians from Jenin camp, with the destruction of houses causing extensive damage. The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that its medical teams dealt with 103 injuries in the field, and the enemy army arrested over a hundred people.

Thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their houses by Israeli occupation forces troops in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/hKRmkFwKR9 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 3, 2023

The Palestinian resistance factions have condemned the aggression, calling on the international community to take immediate action to stop it. They have also warned that response options are broad and comprehensive.

Late Tuesday, Al-Qassam Brigades announced its fighters continued clashing with Israeli occupation forces, preventing the Zionist invasion of Central Jenin.

Al-Manar reporter noted that clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation forces erupted in various West Bank areas.

In a statement released by the Jenin Brigade – Al-Quds Brigades, stated that its fighters engaged in fierce confrontations with Israeli occupation forces who attempted to advance on the outskirts of the Jenin camp. They were able to shoot down a drone belonging to the Israeli occupation and take control of it, highlighting that this is the second drone downed during the battle.

Al-Qassam Brigades also announced downing the fifth Zionist drone over Jenin during this battle.

The Israeli occupation forces have yet to achieve their objectives in the West Bank, with previous military operations failing to achieve their goals. Despite this setback, the IOF has declined to reveal how long the current operation will take, only stating that they will remain on the ground for as long as necessary.

Source: Palestinian adn Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manr English Website)

