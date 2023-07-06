Israeli Arsenal Fails in Face of Jenin’s Meager Capabilities Multiplied by High-spirited Resistance

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 5, 2023

Israeli occupation forces evacuating soldiers injured in Jenin

Mohammad Salami

The Israeli deterrence power is really at stake! This is the conclusion that can be drawn in light of the outcomes of the new battle between the Zionist occupation forces and the Palestinian resistance in Jenin City and its camp.

This image was portrayed over two days of fierce clashes between the Palestinian fighters and the enemy’s troops who invaded the West Bank City on Monday in order to eradicate the resistance power.

However, the high-spirited resistance prevented the monstrous enemy from reaching the central part of Jenin and its camp, expelling its occupation troops out of the steadfast city.

Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the chief of staff Herzi Halevi indicated that there would be more attacks on Jenin, indirectly acknowledging the failure of this operation which was not even given a nickname for the Zionist fear of its fruitlessness.

The Islamic Jihad commander Dawood Shehab stressed that the Palestinian resistance is always capable of defeating the Zionist enemy, underlining the importance of the cooperation among all the states and groups of the axis of resistance in the overall confrontation with the Zionist enemy.

The Lebanese expert on the Zionist affairs, Dr. Abbas Esmail, told Al-Manar TV that the Zionist failure in Jenin was caused by the lack of a strategic framework within which the Israeli officials move.

The Palestinian writer, Tayseer Al-Khatib indicated that Jenin battle would unify all the Palestinians against the “peace process” in favor of the resistance path, knowing that some Zionist circles called for reinforcing the Palestinian authority in order to face the resistance fighters.

All military doctrines agree that lack of spirit nullifies all the military capabilities. This notion has been personified by the Zionist occupation army which has lost numerous battles for the absence of the moral incentives.

Briefly, the Zionist occupation forces withdrew from Jenin after a two-day battle with the courageous Palestinian fighters who resorted to locally-made explosives in addition to traditional rifles in order to repel the Israeli attack.

Former chief of Zionist military intelligence Amos Yadlin warned the Israeli command against any involvement in an all-out battle with the axis of resistance on various fronts simultaneously. This consideration has also contributed to the humiliating failure of the recent Israeli invasion of Jenin.

In light of the Palestinian martyrdom attack in Tel Aviv carried out during the Zionist aggression on Jenin, the Zionist analysts stressed that the operation in Jenin failed to achieve its goals, adding that the Palestinian resistance will reshuffle its cards and become stronger.

Ozi Raby, Arab affairs expert, indicated that Jenin operation shows the gap between the strategy and tactics used by the Israeli command, adding that the negative effects of such operations are much more than the positive ones.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

