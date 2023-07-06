Jenin presented an inspiring Resistance model: PIJ official- Exclusive

Posted on by martyrashrakat

5 Jul 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Israeli occupation state-of-the-art armored vehicle destroyed by an IED ambush set by the Al-Quds Brigades in Jenin on June 27, 2023 (Social media)

By Al Mayadeen English

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement says the Israeli occupation is concealing the actual number of casualties its forces sustained in Jenin.

The Israeli occupation entity failed to achieve any of its declared goals in its recent large-scale aggression on the Jenin refugee camp, Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement Muhammad Al-Hindi told Al Mayadeen on Wednesday.

“The Israeli government is clearly lying because it will be held accountable before its society,” Al-Hindi added, stressing that the occupation’s claims of achievements in Jenin are fictional.

Deputy Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Muhammad Al-Hindi to #AlMayadeen: The Israeli occupation did not achieve any of the goals it announced for its operation in #Jenin camp.#Palestine https://t.co/tDHwxc2qcN — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 5, 2023

The PIJ senior leader praised the Palestinian people and their Resistance in Jenin and considered that their steadfastness will empower other cities of the occupied West Bank.

He assured that “Al-Quds Brigades and the rest of the Resistance factions in the camp are all fine,” adding that the occupation is covering up the real numbers of casualties it was inflicted with during its aggression on Jenin.

Deputy Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Muhammad Al-Hindi to #AlMayadeen: The occupation army is covering up the real number of casualties among its soldiers in the #Jenin camp.#Palestine https://t.co/UhoRqvQn8X — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 5, 2023

Al-Hindi stressed that the Jenin model will be projected on other areas, confirming that “the confrontation with the occupation in the West Bank will be long, fierce, and bloody.”

“There shall be no security or stability in the region before the Palestinian people take their rights,” he stressed.

According to Al-Hindi, “Everyone should reconsider their stances based on what happened in the Jenin camp, because Jenin today has become a leading example in the West Bank, and we hope that it rekindles a comprehensive uprising.”

He further stressed that “the Resistance is fighting in a regional and international environment that was not as conducive to us as it is today.”

Earlier today, the military spokesperson for PIJ’s Al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza, confirmed that the Israeli occupation’s aggression, dubbed by the Israeli military “Operation Home and Garden,” has become “Fire and Flame,” pointing out that “the occupation escapes, as usual, from the truth by concealing losses.”

Israeli mission ‘successfully failed’

In the early hours of Monday, the Israeli occupation army announced the launching of a large-scale aggression targeting the city and camp of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Army Radio said the decision was made in order to “subvert Jenin’s armed infrastructure and detain its elements,” with Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper citing the same objective.

The Israeli occupation forces officially announced the end of the brutal aggression on Jenin and their withdrawal on Wednesday night after two days of heavy confrontations with the Palestinian Resistance.

Palestinian residents of the camp started returning to their homes directly after the IOF withdrawal, while Resistance fighters roamed the streets to celebrate repelling the large-scale Israeli attack.

Over the course of the Israeli aggression, Palestinian freedom fighters carried out a significant number of successful ambushes against the invading forces using locally-made IEDs and grenades, in addition to heavy gunfire.

Shortly after the IOF withdrew from the camp, Israeli media likened the “operation” in Jenin to giving a mild painkiller “for a terminally ill patient,” highlighting that “the Palestinians have understood what [Israeli officials] have failed to grasp in Israel, as the armed groups will return to the camp soon to resume their operations.”

Occupation media mocked Netanyahu’s remarks by stating that the “Jenin operation” was only a spectacle and served as no more than a mild “painkiller” for settlers, further ridiculing the occupation’s Prime Minister, saying, “Netanyahu probably does not believe his own words.”

Other media outlets decried what they described as “the catalog of neutralizing infrastructure” in reference to the heavy damage inflicted only on the infrastructure in Jenin, describing Netanyahu’s remarks as wearied, false, poisonous, and dangerous.

“The scale and intensity of the confrontations on the second day were fierce and direct, with the freedom fighters detonating new explosive devices, including powerful roadside bombs,” a Palestinian commander of Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade – told Al Mayadeen.

“Our forces opened fire and prevented the advancement of occupation soldiers, dealing damages to and causing casualties among the enemy forces,” he added.

