Death Chasing Israeli Occupiers across Palestine: Gunfire Kills One Soldier, Injures Another in Kedumim

Posted on by fada1

July 6, 2023

Scene of the attack

One Israeli soldier was killed and another was injured on Thursday in a shooting attack on a Zionist military unit in Kedumim settlement, east of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli media reports, the attacker arrived at the scene by car and shot a security guard, mortally wounding him.

Later on, the Zionist guard succumbed to his wounds inflicted by the attacker whose gunfire injured another Israeli soldier.

The attacker tried to flee the scene; however, the enemy troops gunned him down, according to the reports.

Hamas military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed, in a statement, the operation, revealing that the attacker is the martyr Ahmad Aitan from Qbaya in Western Ramallah, occupied West Bank.

The statement added that the operation is a swift response to the Zionist aggression on Jenin and desecration of Holy Quran in Urif town.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said Kedumim attack is a practical implementation of Palestinian Resistance threat, adding that enemy must be always awaiting responses to its crimes. Qassem also stressed that Jenin would not be left alone in face of the Zionist aggression.

Fatah Intifada Movement hailed the operation, stressing that it comes in response to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

