Hezbollah Condemns Zionist Occupation Forces’ Dangerous Measures in Ghajar

Hezbollah lashed out at the Israeli occupation over recent provocations in the Lebanese border town of Al-Ghajar, calling on Lebanese State to take action in this regard.
The recent actions of the have sparked outrage from Hezbollah. The UN-recognized Lebanese territory has been subjected to a
In a statement, Hezbollah Media Relations Office described as dangerous the Zionist occupation forces in the northern part of the Lebanese border town of Ghajar, stressing that such provocations took place in the “undisputed UN-recognized Lebanese territory.”
The occupation forces have built “concrete wall and barbed wire fence, effectively separating the village from its natural and historical surroundings,” noted the statement, a copy of which obtained by Al-Manar.
The Lebanese resistance group slammed the occupation over “imposing full authority over both the Lebanese and the occupied parts of the territory and granting access to tourists to visit the territory.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, warned that “such dangerous measures are full occupation of the Lebanese territory by force of arms and an attempt to impose a new status quo rather than a routine violation.”
In this context, Hezbollah called on the Lebanese state with all its institutions and the Lebanese people to take action to confront the hostile actions of the Israeli enemy and to work to liberate this territory.
Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)
