Hezbollah Condemns Zionist Occupation Forces’ Dangerous Measures in Ghajar

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 6, 2023

Hezbollah lashed out at the Israeli occupation over recent provocations in the Lebanese border town of Al-Ghajar, calling on Lebanese State to take action in this regard.

The recent actions of the have sparked outrage from Hezbollah. The UN-recognized Lebanese territory has been subjected to a

In a statement, Hezbollah Media Relations Office described as dangerous the Zionist occupation forces in the northern part of the Lebanese border town of Ghajar, stressing that such provocations took place in the “undisputed UN-recognized Lebanese territory.”

The occupation forces have built “concrete wall and barbed wire fence, effectively separating the village from its natural and historical surroundings,” noted the statement, a copy of which obtained by Al-Manar.

The Lebanese resistance group slammed the occupation over “imposing full authority over both the Lebanese and the occupied parts of the territory and granting access to tourists to visit the territory.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, warned that “such dangerous measures are full occupation of the Lebanese territory by force of arms and an attempt to impose a new status quo rather than a routine violation.”

In this context, Hezbollah called on the Lebanese state with all its institutions and the Lebanese people to take action to confront the hostile actions of the Israeli enemy and to work to liberate this territory.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)

Related Videos

Israeli tension in southern Lebanon.. What is in the background?

Analysts: The northern front is the most explosive security arena

Samir Al-Hassan reveals the enemy’s attacks in the south… Will the party respond?

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Al-Ghajar town, Hezbollah Media Relations, IOF, The Zio-temporary entity |