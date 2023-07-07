IOF Kills Two Palestinians in Nablus in an Assassination Operation

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Israeli occupation forces carried out a violent operation in Nablus, which left two unarmed Palestinian Red Crescent youths dead. Hamza Maqbool and Khairy Shaheen were assassinated during an incursion into the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. The raid was carried out on Friday amid intense fighting between resistance fighters and the Israeli occupation forces.

The Palestinian Red Crescent had previously reported that two young men were injured, with gunshots to the back and leg. Palestinian sources said that a special Israeli occupation force demanded that one of the young men surrender himself before opening fire. The resistance fighters responded with bullets and homemade explosive devices.

The occupation army deployed military reinforcements after discovering the resistance fighters. During the storming of Nablus, the Israeli occupation forces deployed intensively in Hittin Street in the city. Reports suggest that resistance fighters also detonated a high-explosive device in an enemy pocket in the old city of Nablus.

On its part, the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of two of its members, Hamza Maqbool and Khairy Shaheen, from Nablus. In a statement released today, the group has stressed that the blood of the martyrs will only strengthen their determination for revenge. “This blood that adorns the confrontation arenas along the valiant West Bank will ignite more fuel for revenge and revenge to deter the enemy,” the statement reads. The group further extended its condolences to the families of the two martyrs and the people of Nablus. It pledged to continue its jihadist role until freedom and salvation are achieved.

The assassination of the two young Palestinians has sparked outrage among Palestinians while human rights organizations have called for an independent investigation into the incident. The Israeli occupation forces have been accused of using excessive and indiscriminate force against unarmed Palestinian protestors.

