Israeli soldier killed in Hamas shooting operation

JUL 06, 2023

Reports indicate that the initial objective of the operation was to assassinate Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

A shooting operation was carried out on 6 July near the Kedumim settlement close to the northern occupied West Bank city of Qalqiliya, resulting in the killing of one Israeli soldier and the injury of at least two others.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service initially said that at least one Israeli was seriously wounded, before announcing the death shortly afterwards.

Palestinian media outlets claimed the shooting resulted in two injuries.

According to Israeli army radio, the attacker got out of a vehicle and opened fire at two settlers near the Kedumim settlement before fleeing.

He was found shortly afterwards and shot dead by Israeli troops. Footage on social media allegedly shows the Israeli forces opening fire at the attacker.

Footage purportedly from the scene shows Israeli security forces opening fire pic.twitter.com/ixTaoPIF56 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 6, 2023

Israeli news outlet Ynet claimed that the shooting took place near “an axis that connects Kedumim to Nablus, an area where there have been many attacks in the past.”

Hamas’ Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades has claimed responsibility for the operation, and the executor has been identified as resistance fighter Ahmad Yasin Ghaidhan, from the village of Qibya west of Ramallah.

According to Israeli media, the soldier killed was serving in the Givati Brigade of the Israeli army.

Reports indicate that the initial objective of the operation was to assassinate Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The shooting comes one day after the end of Israel’s brutal operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where they were driven out by the resistance after besieging the city and its refugee camp, killing 12, injuring over 100, and displacing thousands.

One day before the withdrawal from Jenin on 5 July, ten Israelis were wounded in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv.

Israel launched the operation in Jenin due to the growing presence of resistance factions there, particularly the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ) Jenin Brigade, who led the fight against Israeli troops during the operation.

Israeli Knesset member, Avichai Boaron, said following the shooting that the Israeli military operation should be expanded to include other areas of the West Bank, particularly Nablus, where the PIJ’s Nablus Brigade and other groups, such as the Lions’ Den, have also gained notoriety.

Many referred to the Tel Aviv ramming-stabbing operation as a natural response to Israel’s brutal assault on Jenin, including Hamas, as well as well as media personalities such Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah.

In a statement following the shooting on 6 July, the PIJ praised “the heroic [operation] in the Kedumim settlement, which comes as a response to the occupation’s crimes against our people.”

