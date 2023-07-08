Videograph Narrates Gaza Victory over Zionist Enemy on Ninth Anniversary of “Eaten Straw” Battle

Posted on July 8, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

 July 7, 2023

The recent victory reached by the Palestinian resistance in Jenin synchronizes with the ninth anniversary of Gaza heroic battle against the Israeli enemy.

The Palestinian resistance in Gaza displayed a multi-faceted military performance with several surprises and emerged victorious.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

[Hamas] "Operetta of the Triumph of the Battle of Eaten Straw [أوبريت الإنتصار لمعركة العصف المأكول]" 2014. Fairly well known Nasheed, but thought the video was interesting. Share your thoughts. Lyrics are below, arranged properly and accurately by yours truly.
by u/drlove30281 in PropagandaPosters

Related News

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: