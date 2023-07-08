Videograph Narrates Gaza Victory over Zionist Enemy on Ninth Anniversary of “Eaten Straw” Battle

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 7, 2023

The recent victory reached by the Palestinian resistance in Jenin synchronizes with the ninth anniversary of Gaza heroic battle against the Israeli enemy.

The Palestinian resistance in Gaza displayed a multi-faceted military performance with several surprises and emerged victorious.

