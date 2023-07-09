Criminal Israelis Never in Trouble and Misery like Now: IRGC Quds Force Chief

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 5, 2023

Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force Esmail Qaani

Stating that the Palestinians were never as powerful and strong as they are today, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force said that the criminal Israelis were never in trouble, division, and misery like they are now.

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani made the remarks in a ceremony at the Islamic Azad University in Tehran on Wednesday, following the Israeli regime’s deadly aerial and ground offensive against Jenin and its refugee camp.

“The Palestinians were never as powerful and strong as they are today. On the contrary, the criminal Israelis were never in trouble, division, and misery like they are now. The Palestinians learned the way to live and fight with dignity from [Iran’s] Islamic Revolution,” he said.

“The Zionist regime deployed all its forces to the Jenin camp, but the Palestinian youth slapped it in the face. In some days, Palestinians carried out more than 30 operations in the West Bank against the Zionist regime.”

On Tuesday, the Israeli regime’s military withdrew its troops from Jenin, ending its two-day raid that killed at least 12 Palestinians and injured some 100 others. The aggression drew a wave of condemnations from across the world.

The Jenin incursion was launched amid already elevated tensions across the West Bank, with the Israeli regime’s military conducting near-nightly raids against the Palestinian towns and the Palestinian people conducting retaliatory operations.

Also in his remarks, the IRGC commander highlighted the correct path of resistance that led to Syria’s success in a foreign-backed conflict.

“Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei emphasizes that the cost of compromise is more than that of resistance, it is really true. Today, resistance has proven itself in the defense field… Over 70 countries joined hands against Syria, but the resistance brought our president to Syria, where he put a golden seal in the book of resistance,” he asserted, referring to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Syria in May.

Iran was the first country to rush to Syria’s aid following the 2011 outbreak of the campaign of militancy and destruction. In 2017, military advisory assistance provided by the Islamic Republic helped the Arab nation score a monumental victory over the Daesh terrorist group.

General Ghaani also said that the Islamic Republic has exercised resistance in the political and economic fields and that it is teaching its successful experience to other countries.

The enemies are so “upset” and “helpless” that they assassinate the first person in the fight against terrorism, he added, referring to the US assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Suleimani in January 2020.

“Today, the Islamic Republic is among the most decisive in the region,” the commander noted, comparing Iran’s position to that of the US, which “spent 7 trillion dollars in the region over the past 20 years, but achieved nothing and instead lost something every day.”

