Israeli Occupation Kills Palestinian, Conducts Raids in West Bank and Al-Quds

Israeli occupation forces (IOF)kileld a Palestinian young man in central West Bank on Monday and went aead with a campaign of raids, which included confrontations and arrests, in various areas of the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem).
The IOF killed the Palestinian young man who was driving a car near the village of Deir Nidham in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media, which identified him as Bilal Ibrahim Kadah, 33.
Israeli media confirmed the killing, claiming that the Palestinian attacked an Israeli checkpoint with gunfire and possessed a grenade.
In the Nablus governorate, several villages including Rojib, Awarta, Qusin, and the archaeological area in the town of Sebastia were stormed by the occupation forces.
Clashes broke out between young men and the occupation forces at Jabal Al-Sharif area in the city of Hebron. Another occupation force stormed the Al-Arroub camp and arrested a young man.
In Ramallah, violent clashes erupted between young men and the occupation forces in the town of Aboud, after the IOF stormed the town. The Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem was also stormed by the occupation forces. On the same day, extremist settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.
Palestinian media reported that the Zionist settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, backed by IOF and performed Talmudic rituals.
The Israeli moves are seen as provocative by Palestinians and a part of the occupation’s attempts to impose the temporal and spatial division scheme in the mosque.
Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)
Related Videos
Related News
- Sayyed Nasrallah to Speak Wednesday on Anniversary of 2006 July War
- IOF Launch Raids and Renew Assaults on Palestinian Territories
- ‘Israel’ Fed Up with Jenin: More than an Operation Yet Less than an Invasion
- Long-Awaited Release: Hamas Leader Freed from Israeli Captivity after 24 Years
- ‘Israel’ Faces Major Challenges in Jenin as Resistance Heroically Confronts Aggression
- Israeli Gov’t Panel Again Postpones Decision to Expand Ben Gvir’s Police Powers
- Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
- Iran’s Military Choppers Equipped with Up-to-Date Gear: Commander
- How Do Muslims across the World Mark Eid Al-Ghadir?
- Putin Met with Prigozhin, Wagner Commanding Officers in Kremlin on June 29: Spokesman
- Russia Blasts US Cluster Munitions Grant to Ukraine: Videos Shows Washington’s Double Standards
- Israeli Occupation Kills Palestinian, Conducts Raids in West Bank and Al-Quds
- Russian Troops Repel Three Ukrainian Attempts to Attack
- North Korea Threatens to Down US Spy Planes Violating Its Airspace
- US Allies Slam Plan to Send Cluster Bombs to Kiev
Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: Checkpoints, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Hebron, iod, IOF, Occupied Alquds, Occupied W Bank, Shuafat camp |
Leave a Reply