Iranian Embassy Marks Anniversary of Crime of Kidnapping Four Diplomats in Beirut

 July 10, 2023

The Iranian embassy in Beirut marked the forty-first anniversary of the crime of kidnapping four Iranian diplomats at Al-Barbara checkpoint which belongs to the Lebanese Forces militia.

Since the kidnap crime, the destiny of the four Iranian diplomats has been unknown.

The Iranian ambassador Mujtaba Amani stressed that the Iranian authorities  will keep prioritizing the diplomats’ cause, adding that Tehran is awaiting their liberation whatever the cost is.

Head of the Loyalty to Resistance bloc Hajj Mohammad Raad reiterated Hezbollah solidarity with the diplomats’ cause and condemnation of the crime of kidnapping them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

