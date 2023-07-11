“Israel” Releases Senior Hamas Leader After 20 Months in Jail

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 10. 2023

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s apartheid regime has released Sheikh Hassan Yousef, a senior leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, after keeping him in captivity for 20 months.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs announced on Sunday the release of Sheikh Yousef, who is also a member of the Palestinian parliament, from the regime’s notorious Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

Yousef had been taken captive 20 times and has spent a total of 24 years in “Israeli” jails, mostly under its arbitrary, brutal policy of administrative detention, which allows the occupying regime to incarcerate Palestinians indefinitely without pressing formal charges or bringing them to trial.

The last time Sheikh Yousef was taken captive occurred on December 13, 2021, after “Israeli” military forces raided his home in the town of Beitunia, west of occupied Ramallah.

Following his release, Yousef reiterated in a statement that he will continue defending the occupied city of al-Quds [Jerusalem] and the al-Aqsa Mosque Compound by all means possible.

He also declared that his last arrest was for participating in the funeral of a Palestinian martyr in al-Quds.

Sheikh Yousef is known for his advocacy for reform and support for prisoners and the oppressed.

Since 1971, he has been targeted by “Israeli” regime forces due to his social and political activities. He was first arrested as a child at the age of 16.

His second arrest came in the early 90s on charges of being affiliated with Hamas and ended with his deportation to Marj Zuhur in southern Lebanon along with 417 leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

He also served as a spokesperson for Hamas until he was elected as a deputy in the Legislative Council.

There are reportedly more than 7,000 Palestinians held in “Israeli” prisons. Hundreds of inmates have been incarcerated under so-called administrative detention, without trial or charge.

Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes in an attempt to express outrage at their illegal detention.

“Israeli” prison authorities keep Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions without proper hygienic standards. Palestinian inmates have also been subject to systematic torture, harassment, and repression.

Human rights organizations maintain that the “Israeli” entity’s regime continues to violate all rights and freedoms commonly granted to prisoners by the Fourth Geneva Convention and international laws.

