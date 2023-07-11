Israeli Occupation Kills Palestinian, Conducts Raids in West Bank and Al-Quds

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 10, 2023

The car which the Palestinian martyr Bilal Kadah was driving before being shot dead by IOF in central West Bank (Monday, July 10, 2023).

Israeli occupation forces (IOF)kileld a Palestinian young man in central West Bank on Monday and went aead with a campaign of raids, which included confrontations and arrests, in various areas of the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The IOF killed the Palestinian young man who was driving a car near the village of Deir Nidham in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media, which identified him as Bilal Ibrahim Kadah, 33.

Israeli media confirmed the killing, claiming that the Palestinian attacked an Israeli checkpoint with gunfire and possessed a grenade.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation soldiers block access of an ambulance to a Palestinian young man who was just shot and critically injured by the soldiers near the village of Deir Nidham, the central occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/UAdvaY4MBA — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 10, 2023

In the Nablus governorate, several villages including Rojib, Awarta, Qusin, and the archaeological area in the town of Sebastia were stormed by the occupation forces.

Clashes broke out between young men and the occupation forces at Jabal Al-Sharif area in the city of Hebron. Another occupation force stormed the Al-Arroub camp and arrested a young man.

جانب من اقتحام قوات الاحتلال لمنطقة جبل الشريف بمدينة الخليل. pic.twitter.com/lKVhBjA4Oq — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) July 9, 2023

In Ramallah, violent clashes erupted between young men and the occupation forces in the town of Aboud, after the IOF stormed the town. The Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem was also stormed by the occupation forces. On the same day, extremist settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

Palestinian media reported that the Zionist settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, backed by IOF and performed Talmudic rituals.

The Israeli moves are seen as provocative by Palestinians and a part of the occupation’s attempts to impose the temporal and spatial division scheme in the mosque.

Settlers invading Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the occupation forces pic.twitter.com/JgezsHSlEW — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) July 10, 2023

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

