Palestinian boy killed by IOF sniper was unarmed, CCTV footage shows

July 10, 2023

Source: The Times

Abdulrahman Hasan Ahmad Hardan, circled, was shot on the second day of the IOF aggression campaign against the Jenin camp (CCTV)

By Al Mayadeen English

The Palestinian kid is seen leaning forward, with no objects in his hands, as he peers down the street outside Al-Amal hospital, and slumping inanimately to the floor after being shot in the head.

CCTV footage reveals that Israeli occupation forces sniped at Abdulrahman Hasan Ahmad Hardan, an unarmed Palestinian minor during the aggression campaign against Jenin last week.

The video shows that an unarmed 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead on the street outside Al-Amal hospital in Jenin, debunking “Isreal’s” pretentious moral high-ground arguments that the occupation forces target militants exclusively.

The CCTV footage was brought to light in a report by The Times on the murder of the Palestinian teen after it was reportedly acquired by the British newspaper from a shop adjacent to the hospital.

In the video, Abdulrahman can be seen leaning forward, with no objects in his hands, as he peers down the street outside Al-Amal hospital. Suddenly, he collapses onto the ground, presumably after being shot by a sniper.

“My son hadn’t even turned 17 yet, the occupation killed him with cold blood, and accused him of taking part in armed confrontations. He wasn’t carrying a gun or anything. He was a child.” Abdulrahman’s mother Kifaya Hardan told The Times.

He was going to Al-Amal hospital to donate blood following an appeal by the local mosque calling for blood donations, his mother narrated.

“I had no reason to think he would be in danger. The Israeli operation was in Jenin refugee camp and the hospital was not inside,” she noted wistfully.

A friend of Abdulrahman told the family later that he had tried to warn him away after noticing a sniper nearby, but he had been too late. Adbdulrahman slumps lifeless to the ground after being shot in the head.

The mother wept as she narrated how she had to rush to Jenin after learning that her son was shot. Abdulrahman passed away five hours later while under surgery.

Abdulrahman was one of 12 Palestinians murdered during the Israeli aggression campaign against the Jenin camp, four of whom were minors.

The report debunks the Israeli army’s narrative claiming that Abdulrahman was carrying an automatic weapon when he was shot at.

Richard Hecht, the Israel occupation force’s international spokesperson, had claimed that Abdulrahman was not a child – a claim debunked by his ID that shows his birth date as July 26, 2006 – and had said he was carrying an automatic rifle when he was shot – another claim debunked by the CCTV footage, which shows him empty-handed.

Eventually, Hecht relied on circulated social media posts by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad mourning Abdulrahman as a martyr to justify assessing Abdulrahman as a “terrorist”.

After bringing forth the CCTV footage acquired, The Times reported that the IOF abstained from commenting.

