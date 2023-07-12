More Zionist Crimes against Palestinians in Occupied Al-Quds, West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 11, 2023

Israeli occupation forces Tuesday shot and injured a Palestinian and detained two others during a military raid in the refugee camp of Askar, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said that a Palestinian was shot by a live bullet in the neck, noting that he was taken to the hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable.

Local sources added that the Israeli occupation forces detained two Palestinians, including a former prisoner, after raiding and ransacking their homes.

Zionist settlers seize Sub Laban family house in Jerusalem’s Old City

Israeli settlers Tuesday seized the family house of Sub Laban in the Old City in Jerusalem after breaking into it under the protection of Israeli forces and forcibly evacuating it from its residents and detaining the activists supporting the family.

Ahmad Sub Laban, a resident in the house, said that the only thing the family took from the house is a tree as old as his 17-year-old son, noting it’s the only thing they demanded to take as a memory from the house until they return to it.

The deadline set by the Israeli occupation authorities to evacuate the Sub Laban family from their home expired last Sunday,

Several years ago, Israeli settlers seized an upper part of the building and another part of it, while the house of the Sub Laban family remained in the middle of the building, which was surrounded by settlements on all sides.

In 2016, the Israeli occupation courts prevented members of the Jerusalemite Sub Laban family, Raafat, Ahmed, his wife and children, and their sister, from living inside the house, which led to the dispersal of the family.

Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, said that the confiscation of the house comes in the context of ethnic cleansing, calling on the international organizations to condemn the Israeli crime.

Meanwhile, clashes between Palestinian youths and Zionist occupation forces left a number of injuries and cases of suffocation in Ramallah and Jenin.

One of the Zionist settlers was wounded in a stab attack in western Ramallah, while the stabber escaped the scene.

The Zionist occupation authorities is reportedly planning to construct 450 settler homes in Al-Quds City.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

