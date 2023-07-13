Greece detainment of Bechara unacceptable, unjustified: Hezbollah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 12, 2023

Lebanese Resistance icon and freed prisoner, Suha Bechara (Social media)

Hezbollah considers the detainment of Resistance icon Suha Bechara an illegal act and a form of submission to the Israeli occupation entity.

Hezbollah denounced on Wednesday the Greek authorities’ detainment of Lebanese Resistance icon and freed prisoner, Suha Bechara.

In a statement, Hezbollah considered the detainment of Bechara an illegal act and a form of submission to the Israeli occupation entity.

The Lebanese Resistance party deemed the step as completely unacceptable and unjustified, stressing that it contradicts European laws that claim to protect human rights.

Hezbollah called on the Lebanese government to carry out its national and moral duties toward Bechara.

Elsewhere, it urged the Lebanese government to take appropriate steps and measures regarding the unacceptable behavior of the Greek authorities.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lebanese Communist Party confirmed that Greek authorities briefly detained Suha Bechara, a Lebanese Resistance icon and liberated prisoner, on Tuesday night at Athens airport, during a transit on her way to Switzerland, where she is a citizen, Lebanese media reported.

Omar Al-Deeb, the head of the party’s political office, explained that Greek authorities told Bechara that she was considered a “persona non grata” and “poses a threat to Greek national security.”

The Lebanese news website L’Orient Today quoted Adnan Bechara, Suha’s brother, as saying, “We immediately contacted the Lebanese embassy in Greece, Swiss authorities, and lawyers. We have many friends who were keen on helping Suha get released.”

“Eventually they told us that they can’t allow her to leave directly to Geneva, Switzerland where she was heading because that would be a violation of the decision to not allow her into Greece, so she was sent back to Lebanon for a transit before flying back to Switzerland,” he pointed out.

“We will follow up on what happened to get to the bottom of who initiated this move. We want to know whether this is a mistake or whether it’s an attack on the left or on us personally. We have many friends within the European Union’s parliament, and many European politicians who are friends and we will not be silent,” he told L’Orient Today.

On its part, the Lebanese Communist Party denounced in a statement Bechara’s arrest as a “dangerous precedent which constitutes a flagrant attack against a Lebanese national heroine who contributed to achieving liberation and freedom for the Lebanese, and spent 10 years in captivity in the Khiam detention camp, which is famous for its inhumane torture practices that were documented by international organizations, including the International Red Cross,” as cited by Lebanese media.

The party also urged the “Greek government to arrest the Zionist officials who established the Khiam detention center and supervised the torture of Suha Bechara and thousands of Lebanese, instead of arresting patriots.”

