Resistance shall never abandon Al-Ghajar village: Sayyed Nasrallah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

12 Jul 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

By Al Mayadeen English

On the 17th anniversary of the July 2006 victory, the Hezbollah Secretary-General says this victory laid the groundwork for a deterrence equation that still exists to this very day.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Nasrallah said the American “Greater Middle East” project failed in Lebanon and was finished in Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

During his speech on the 17th anniversary of the July 2006 victory over the Israeli occupation war on Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the aggression was aimed at crushing the Resistance and subjugating Lebanon, adding that the Israelis and the Americans both admitted the failure of their war on more than one level.

The Resistance leader stressed that the July 2006 victory laid the groundwork for a deterrence equation that still exists to this very day and led to the erosion of Israeli deterrence

On this day, "Israel" launched a full-scale aggression on #Lebanon resulting in the loss of hundreds of civilian lives and severe damage to the country's economy and infrastructure.



Here's the 2006 #JulyWar in pictures. pic.twitter.com/NMy9HQbl67 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 11, 2023

He said, “The Israeli enemy was seeking, by all means, to prevent the strengthening of the Resistance in Lebanon to no avail, despite all the circumstances.”

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the 17th anniversary of the victory of July 2006:



“The Israeli enemy was seeking, by all means, to prevent the strengthening of the Resistance in Lebanon to no avail, despite all the circumstances.”#النصر_يتعاظم#JulyWar https://t.co/s6jgZJ7mz9 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 12, 2023

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that peace and security in southern Lebanon come from the Lebanese people’s confidence in the effectiveness of the existing deterrence, amid a state of terror on the Israeli side.

Touching on the latest Israeli aggression against the city and camp of Jenin, the Hezbollah chief said the occupation’s goal behind the aggression was to restore deterrence, but it was dealt a mighty blow.

He explained that “the continuation of the Palestinian Resistance operations in the West Bank is clear proof of the failure of the aggression on Jenin,” adding that the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank believe that “Israel” is nearing its end, which inspires hope for the continuation of the Resistance.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the 17th anniversary of the victory of July 2006:



"The continuation of the Palestinian Resistance operations in the #WestBank is clear proof of the failure of the aggression on #Jenin."#النصر_يتعاظم#JulyWar#Palestine https://t.co/xzuvzzbvAe — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 12, 2023

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the July 2006 victory ended the so-called “Greater Israel” project.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the 17th anniversary of the victory of July 2006:



“The July 2006 victory ended the Great Israel project.”#النصر_يتعاظم#JulyWar#Lebanon https://t.co/7Fkl7Nzh5E — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 12, 2023

Discussing the latest Israeli violation against the Lebanese part of Al-Ghajar village, Sayyed Nasrallah made it clear that the Israeli occupation erected a barbed wire fence around the village before the Resistance set up tents at the border, deeming incorrect what some sides are saying about “Israel’s” violations being due to the erected tents.

He pointed out that the Israeli occupation did not dare to take any field action against the tent and called for mediation to solve the matter.

The Hezbollah leader explained that the value of these tents is that they once again depicted the entire situation in southern Lebanon.

He added that “the international community maintained silence amid all the Israeli border aggressions but acted instantly after the Resistance set up a tent at the border.”

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the 17th anniversary of the victory of July 2006:



“The international community maintained silence amid all the Israeli border aggressions but acted instantly after the Resistance set up a tent at the border."#النصر_يتعاظم https://t.co/g5H7AKIEMR — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 12, 2023

Sayyed Nasrallah called for counting Israeli breaches by land, sea, and air, and what the occupation claims are Lebanese breaches.

The Israeli occupation has an eroded deterrence but is shameless, talking about Lebanese breaches, while committing thousands, he expressed.

Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that it is not permissible to remain silent about the occupation of the village Al-Ghajar, and Lebanon’s stance regarding this issue must be decisive.

He indicated that the file of Al-Ghajar village is among the responsibilities of the Lebanese state, adding that there will be an integrated effort between the state and the Resistance regarding this matter.

In a related context, he said today’s incident on the border is still under investigation, and things will be decided accordingly, adding that the Israeli occupation’s ability to take action when it comes to Lebanon is restricted.

The Resistance leader revealed that Lebanese Resistance fighters “have directives to take action if an Israeli attack takes place on the tent erected at the southern border.”

The Hezbollah Secretary-General underscored that what is happening in southern Lebanon is not a demarcation of the land borders, but rather an effort to restore the lands occupied by the Israeli enemy.

“We can retrieve the Lebanese part of the village of Al-Ghajar from the Israeli occupation, and this land shall never be left behind,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed during his speech.

In a separate context, the Lebanese leader slammed the talks about Hezbollah wanting to cancel the Taif Agreement and equal shares allocated to Muslims and Christians as misleading, intentional lies.

He affirmed that Hezbollah will not invest its strength in imposing political choices on the Lebanese people, reiterating that the Resistance’s weapons is to defend and protect Lebanon.

Lebanon has no interest in transforming the Resistance into an official institution directly affiliated with the state, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Talking about the presidential election, the Hezbollah chief said the identity of the next president of the Republic is essential regarding providing guarantees to the Resistance.

He recalled that former Lebanese President Emile Lahoud used to fight battles in the Cabinet to protect the Resistance.

He explained that Hezbollah trusted former President Michel Aoun, who did not stab the Resistance in the back.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that former Minister Suleiman Franjieh has Hezbollah’s confidence as a candidate for the presidency, stressing that he does not stab the Resistance in its back.

“There is no other solution to electing a president except through dialogue between the Lebanese parties,” he affirmed, expressing Hezbollah’s readiness for dialogue without any restrictions or conditions.

Regarding the incident of burning the holy Quran, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the person who burned the Quran in Sweden has ties with the Israeli Mossad, and his goal is to sow discord between Muslims and Christians.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the 17th anniversary of the victory of July 2006:



“The person who burned the Holy Quran in Sweden is involved with the Israeli Mossad and his goal is to sow discord between Muslims and Christians.”#النصر_يتعاظم #JulyWar… https://t.co/0414akX8e1 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 12, 2023

He indicated that the Christian clergy’s condemnation of the Quran burning contributed greatly to preventing sedition.

The Lebanese leader underlined that the people of the region must demand that governments take a tougher stance on the matter.

He said Russia’s remarkable stance on the Quran burning embarrassed Western countries.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the 17th anniversary of the victory of July 2006:



“Russia's remarkable position on the issue of burning the Holy Quran embarrassed Western countries.”#النصر_يتعاظم#JulyWar#Lebanon https://t.co/lwZiGiVQCt — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 12, 2023

Read more: A legend that debunked a myth: Scenes from the 2006 July War

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon, Russia | Tagged: 2006 July War, Al-Ghajar town, Burning Holy Quran, Deterrence and retaliation, Greater Israel, Israeli Aggression, MOSSAD, Sayyed Nasrallah, South Lebanon |