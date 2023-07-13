Sayyed Nasrallah: 2006 July Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’” Scheme

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 12, 2023

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah delivered on Wednesday a speech marking the 17th anniversary of the start of the July War.

At the beginning of his televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the Muslim world over Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir.

He then condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, saying that “the person who burned the Holy Quran in Sweden has ties to the ‘Israeli’ Mossad”. Sayyed Nasrallah explained, “They seek to sow discord between Muslims and Christians”.

Moreover, the Resistance Leader asserted that the “Christian clergy’s condemnation to the burning of the Holy Quran contributed greatly to preventing sedition”.

His Eminence urged the peoples of the region to “pressure their governments to take a tougher stance on the issue of burning the Holy Quran”.

Sayyed Nasrallah commended Russia for its “remarkable stance on the issue of burning the Holy Quran” which he said “embarrassed Western countries”.

“The US scheme under the title “The Greater Middle East” was toppled in Lebanon and it’s topple was completed in Palestine, Iraq, Syria and Iran,” the Resistance Leader said, noting that “The ‘Israelis’ and the Americans admitted the failure of their war on Lebanon in 2006 on more than one level”.

Regarding the 2006 July War, Sayyed Nasrallah said “The goal of the 2006 ‘Israeli’ aggression was to crush the Resistance and subjugate Lebanon”. However, “the July Victory laid the foundations for a deterrence equation that still exists today, while the ‘Israeli’ enemy suffers an erosion of deterrence at its side,” he added.

Elsewhere in his speech, His Eminence highlighted that, “The peace and security that the South Lebanon enjoys resulted from the people’s confidence in the effectiveness of the existing deterrence, while ‘Israel’ lives the horror”.

The Resistance Leader underlined the fact that, “The ‘Israeli’ enemy was seeking by all means to prevent the strengthening of the resistance in Lebanon and did not succeed in that despite all the circumstances”.

“A large part of the terror that the settlers suffer in northern occupied Palestine is caused by the ‘Israeli’ media, which exaggerates matters, thinking that it is waging a psychological war on us,” Sayyed Nasrallah clarified.

He went on to say, “The ‘Israeli’ aim from its aggression on Jenin was to restore deterrence, but they got a completely opposite result”.

Explaining “Israeli” failure in Occupied Palestine, His Eminence said, “The evidence for the failure of the ‘Israeli’ aggression is the Palestinian Resistance’s continuous operations in the West Bank”.

Also in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “The victory in the July 2006 War set ‘Israel’ on the line of decline,” noting that “The 2006 July Victory ended the ‘Great “Israel”’ scheme”.

His Eminence commended on the Resistance’s “strategic achievement” saying that it “has been preserved for 17 years and it has been developed”.

Regarding the incidents on the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine, Sayyed Nasrallah explained, “The ‘Israeli’ occupation erected a barbed wire fence around the Lebanese village of Ghajar before the Resistance set up tents at the border”.

The Resistance Leader pointed to the international community’s double standards. He said, “The international community remained silent over all the ‘Israeli’ border aggressions, but it quickly moved after the Resistance set up a tent at the border”.

He continued on the issue, “We set our tent on a Lebanese land, recognized by the Lebanese state,” adding, “the international mediations started after the tent was erected”.

Concerning the border incident today [Wednesday], Sayyed Nasrallah gave no details and urged to wait “for our brothers’ report on the events that took place today at the border, so we can act based on the facts”.

Moreover, the Resistance Leader said, “‘Israel’ has not dared to carry out a military act against the tent,” while also saying, “What is happening in Southern Lebanon is not a demarcation to the land borders, but rather an effort to restore the lands occupied by the ‘Israeli’ enemy”.

“We can restore the Lebanese part of Ghajar from the ‘Israeli’ occupation, and this land will not be left,” His Eminence assured.

He further said, “The Lebanese stance on Ghajar must be decisive and this is Lebanese territory,” noting that, “The efforts of the state and the Resistance will be integrated. This land will not be given up to the ‘Israelis’”.

Also in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah tackled the internal political issue. He said, “The talk that Hezbollah seeks a cancelation to the Taif Agreement and parity between Muslims and Christians is an intentional and misleading lie”.

His Eminence noted, “Hezbollah won’t invest its strength to impose political choices on the Lebanese, and the resistance’s weapon is to defend and protect Lebanon”.

“Lebanon has no interest in transforming the Resistance into an official institution directly affiliated with the state,” he said highlighting the fact that “The advocates of sovereignty are the ones talking about federalism and about changing Lebanon’s structure”.

Relatedly, His Eminence warned that “Hezbollah’s arms is the biggest favor to ‘Israel’”.

On the issue of the presidential elections, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “The personality of the next President of the Republic is essential for us regarding the issue of protecting of the Resistance”.

The Resistance Leader praised the courage of former President Emile Lahoud saying, “The former President of the Republic, Emile Lahoud, was fighting battles in the cabinet to protect the Resistance”.

However, he also praised President Michel Aoun and said that he “didn’t stab the Resistance’s back, and we trusted him as he secured the back of the Resistance during his presidency”.

“We are a large segment of the Lebanese people and we have the right to set our view regarding the characteristics of the president,” Sayyed Nasrallah continued.

His Eminence also said, “Minister Suleiman Franjieh has our confidence as a candidate for the presidency who won’t stab the resistance in its back”.

The Resistance Leader urged the Lebanese parties that only through dialogue that the problem of electing a president would be solved.

“It is true that we will come to the dialogue table with a single name, Suleiman Franjieh, but we will hold discussions,” he said on the issue, adding, “Put the issue of the Resistance aside. We won’t use the force of the Resistance to impose anything inside the country”.

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that “Some inside the Free Patriotic Movement wanted us to impose General Michel Aoun as president following the May 17 incidents”.

He concluded his speech by asserting, “Our choice is partnership and cooperation because Lebanon can only survive by this view”.

