Hezbollah Official Denounces EU Parliament Resolution on Syrian Refugees Issue: Mikati Must Meet Assad to Face Conspiracy

July 14, 2023

Hezbollah’s Syrian Refugees File Official, Nawwar Sehali, called on the caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati to lead a ministerial delegation to Syria in order to discuss with President Bashar Assad the means of coping with the foreign conspiracy pertaining the refugees issue.

The European Parliament passed a resolution that supports the continued presence of the Syrian refugees in Lebanon despite all the Lebanese agonies caused by this crisis.

In an interview with Al-Manar TV, Sehali said that, if the European states are keen on securing the interests of the Syrian refugees, they must host them.

Sehali called on all the Lebanese political forces to take a firm stance against the EU Resolution and stop resorting to the polite diplomacy aimed at securing private interests.

Sehali affirmed that all those who show reluctance in taking this stance will be viewed as a conspirator against Lebanon and all the Lebanese.

Hezbollah official said that Turkey and Jordan will take a firm stance against the Western conspiracy, by dispatching the refugees boats to Europe.

Head of Marada Movement MP Suleiman Franjiyeh stressed that the  EU Parliament Resolution violates Lebanon’s sovereignty, calling on the Lebanese authorities to continue exerting serious efforts in order to secure the return of the Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Filed under: Bashar Al-Assad, EU, Hezbollah, Syria

