Resistance Fighters Clash with IOF in West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 15, 2023

Tensions were high today in the Tulkarm and Nablus as Palestinian resistance fighters engaged in armed clashes with the occupation forces. The conflict coincided with large-scale raids in several areas of Nablus, leaving many citizens fearing for their safety.

The occupation army’s forces stormed towns and villages across Nablus, including the town of Kafr Qalil, which saw clashes between young men and the Israeli occupation soldiers. Al-Masaken Street and neighborhoods in the Askar camp were also raided, with gas and sound bombs fired at citizens in the main street.

The incursions and raids extended to the villages of Madama, Azmut, Rojit, Salem, and Qusin, causing further stress and fear for the Palestinian people. Resistance fighters also targeted occupation mechanisms during their storming of the eastern region of Nablus.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance unveiled the powerful explosive device used during the recent confrontation with the Zionist occupation forces in Jenin.

Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas military wing, revealed Shawath 1 explosive device, adding that the anti-armor IED possesses a great destruction impact.

Shawath 1

Aerial view shows Israeli protesters in Tel Aviv on Saturday, March 25, 2023 (photo by AFP).

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine | Tagged: Askar refugee camp, IOF, Jenin, Nablus, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Resistance |