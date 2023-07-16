Resistance Fighters Clash with IOF in West Bank

 July 15, 2023

Tensions were high today in the Tulkarm and Nablus as Palestinian resistance fighters engaged in armed clashes with the occupation forces. The conflict coincided with large-scale raids in several areas of Nablus, leaving many citizens fearing for their safety.

The occupation army’s forces stormed towns and villages across Nablus, including the town of Kafr Qalil, which saw clashes between young men and the Israeli occupation soldiers. Al-Masaken Street and neighborhoods in the Askar camp were also raided, with gas and sound bombs fired at citizens in the main street.

The incursions and raids extended to the villages of Madama, Azmut, Rojit, Salem, and Qusin, causing further stress and fear for the Palestinian people. Resistance fighters also targeted occupation mechanisms during their storming of the eastern region of Nablus.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance unveiled the powerful explosive device used during the recent confrontation with the Zionist occupation forces in Jenin.

Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas military wing, revealed Shawath 1 explosive device, adding that the anti-armor IED possesses a great destruction impact.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

