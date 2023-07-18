Child Sex Trafficking From Ukraine: Fact, Fiction and Extrapolation

Posted on by Zara Ali

July 15, 2023

Declan Hayes

Westwards child sex trafficking is a much more serious issue than are the trumped-up charges NATO laid against Russian President Putin.

In examining the issue of child sex trafficking from Ukraine, this article is divided into seven parts. We first place the allegations NATO raised against Russian authorities into our overall analytical framework and then argue that those NATO charges should be dismissed as cheap, albeit predictable propaganda. We next look at overall trends in child sex trafficking not only in Ukraine but globally as well. Finally, we look at the case of sex trafficking Ukrainian children into both Britain and Ireland as important microcosms of overall Ukrainian patterns before making a number of important caveats, conclusions and recommendations for further analysis and action.

Questioning Russians

The CIA and MI6, working through their agents in the International Criminal Court, have charged two Russian citizens, President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, with the apparent war crime of removing thousands of children from the regions of Eastern Ukraine and South-Western Russian where fighting over the region’s future has most intense.

As President Putin is far and away NATO’s primary bête noir, we are best generally ignoring the charges against him for the sake of analysis, as to do otherwise would only further weaponise NATO’s stupidity regarding such matters.

For our purposes, Maria Lvova-Belova is far more important. Lvova-Belova stands accused by NATO’s agents of the mass abduction of as many as 19,544 Ukrainian children, if we accept the figures of MI6 agent Zelensky’s regime.

Lvova-Belova’s ICC arrest warrant says she is accused of bearing “individual criminal responsibility” for the “unlawful deportation and transfer of children” from Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Although those appear to be serious charges, it must be stressed that neither Lvova-Belova nor Putin, nor anybody else in a position of authority in Russia, denies that large numbers of children were evacuated from areas like Mariupol, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv during the course of the conflict and that those children were placed in appropriate holding camps throughout the Russian Federation from Crimea in the west to Siberia in the east.

As seasoned American combat veteran Colonel Douglas Macgregor has stated that he has never seen or experienced battles as intense as those now being waged between Russia and NATO’s Ukrainian proxies, few could reasonably argue that getting women and children out of the line of fire was not the right thing to do.

In an interview she freely gave with NATO’s VICE outlet, Lvova-Belova makes precisely that point, that she was helping get the children out of the line of fire. And she further makes the point that, as she is a mother (married to a Russian Orthodox Church priest, with whom she bore five biological and adopted a further eighteen children, one of whom was a displaced 15-year-old boy from Mariupol), she is simply not hard-wired that way.

Although both VICE and the pro NATO Moscow Times (which the Vatican, incidentally regards as an excellent source on Russia) make a great deal of that, my reading of her action is that both Lvova-Belova and her husband are into helping children and, if the situation was otherwise, if Lvova-Belova had more sinister motives, then both she and Putin would be extremely stupid for making her so vulnerable to such charges.

The fact of the matter is there is a terrible war raging, for reasons that do not currently concern us, around Mariupol, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv and Lvova-Belova is to be unequivocally praised for helping to evacuate children from those kill zones.

Although VICE claims that the children evacuated to Russia were beaten for expressing support for MI6 agent Zelensky’s regime that, to me, sounds suspect. Although the children would naturally be homesick, I would doubt that they, Russian speakers in the main, had any hard and fast opinions about MI6 agent Zelensky’s role in their plight and, even if they did, that they would openly and repeatedly express them. As MI6 seems to be able to assassinate Russian civilians almost at will, it seems extremely suspect that they cannot provide more credible reports on those Russian camps housing the displaced children.

If one wants to get to the bottom of this, then professionally querying Lvova-Belova would be most beneficial. Yet, when she recently gave evidence to the U.N, ambassadors from from the United States, Britain, Albania and Malta boycotted the U.N. Security Council meeting, sending low-level diplomats instead. Instead of taking their opportunity to get their top inquisitors to pummel Lvova-Belova, NATO sent only token observers and thereby gave the impression it is the scalps of Putin and Lvova-Belova, rather than the truth, these chancers desire.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has a track record of making wild, unfounded and defamatory allegations, told reporters before the session that the United States strongly opposed the briefing and joined with their British toadies in blocking the United Nations from outside broadcast of the meeting. As Thomas-Greenfield said that Lvova-Belova should not be allowed “to have an international podium to spread disinformation and to try to defend her horrible actions that are taking place in Ukraine”, that confirms Thomas-Greenfield does not, in true American diplomatic fashion, seek the truth. She is, like so many former U.S. Ambassadors to the United Nations before her, a thundering disgrace.

Thus, leaving aside that the United States and its toadies have, as with their genocide campaign in Iraq, been the main purveyors of “disinformation” at the United Nations, her actions show that it is the United States and her British toady that are yet again obfuscating the truth. If Lvova-Belova was the wrong-doer, the Anglo-Saxons had a golden opportunity to corner both her and President Putin but they chose not to, thereby implying they know there is neither smoke nor fire in their slurs. Therefore, as regards the Russkiys, case dismissed.

Go West, Young Child

Whatever questions Putin and Lvova-Belova might have to answer, they pale in comparison to what their accusers must account for. Back in 2022, UNICEF reported that the Ukrainian conflict was creating a child refugee almost every second that, as 90% of those refugees were women and children, there was a considerable risk of child trafficking, most particularly at the Polish border and that, echoing Macgregor’s earlier statement, Mariupol was a hell on earth that women and children had to immediately abandon to preserve life and limb.

NATO’s CNN network not only repeats those child trafficking concerns in its report from Moldova but goes on to say that the United States was scathing about Moldova’s own track record on child trafficking even before the Ukrainian war began and that relevant officials had good reason to be dubious of all efforts, perhaps including such as these, to help refugees.

The United Nations Office On Drugs And Crime (UNOCD) now predicts a 5% increase in detected Ukrainian human trafficking victims for 2023 and a staggering 5.6 million Ukrainian asylum applications in Europe. Allied to that, UNHCR and UNICEF are making major contingency plans to try to alleviate child trafficking from Ukraine which, as we previously reported and, as UNHCR’s Gilian Triggs has also affirmed, has a long track record that predates this conflict in such criminality. As the European Commission has also admitted that Ukrainian children fleeing westwards are at grave risk from traffickers, there is, sadly, considerable smoke and fire when we look at the fate of those fleeing Westwards.

Sound of Freedom’s Porta Parties

Having established that the United Nations and similar reputable bodies are concerned about Ukrainian women and children being trafficked into the West’s flesh markets, let’s briefly delve into that market, whilst holding our noses because, even though this gets very sordid very quickly, we must go down into the sewers after them to root them out.

Sound of Freedom is a 2023 movie based on real-life stories where American agents rescue Colombian children being trafficked to the United States. Although the movie has been criticised for being a conspiracy theory (sic), this link suggests darker reasons for that blanket criticism. Simply put, trafficking is a huge and lucrative business, and if Sound of Freedom helps the fight to stop it, NATO should be praising the movie, not criticising it.

Although the child sex trafficking industry, of which Ukrainian women and children are, along with countless others, mere commodities, stretches from this Malawi refugee camp and these U.S. run scam operations in Ghana to the meat markets of Los Angeles’ Figueroa Street, the Middle East is of particular importance.

As part of MI6’s campaign to destroy the secular Syrian Arab Republic, impoverished Syrian women and children suffered the most horrible of abuses at the hands of Gulf state sex tourists in the refugee camps of Jordan, which has long been a key MI6 and CIA hub.

Back home in Blighty, notorious Saudi extremist Sheikh Muhammed al-Arefe was allowed tour England’s green and pleasant land to tell pubescent British schoolgirls it was their religious duty to do sex jihad in Syria and to declare that jihadists gang raping pre pubescent Syrian girls was a good and holy thing to do. Having met some of their Syrian victims and having been persecuted by MI6 in England for directly opposing Al-Arefe in particular and his Muslim Brotherhood and MI6 cronies in general, I have, as you can imagine, well-formed views on all of this, just as I have on ISIS bride Shamima Begum, who was trafficked to the ISIS Caliphate by MI6 and their Canadian Intelligence sidekicks, who are no doubt also implicated in Dubai’s notorious porta parties.

To start getting up to speed on Dubai’s porta parties, you can watch videos discussing them here. In essence, they involve Middle Easterners contacting Instagram “influencers” to visit Dubai on all expenses trips where, in return for signing non-disclosure agreements and fulfilling their side of the “contract”, they will be paid tens of thousands of dollars for a few days’ work, which might involve getting repeatedly gang raped and having sex with camels or any other exotic animals that tickle their customers’ warped fancy.

Although the various reports make clear that many of these influencers often commit suicide after fulfilling their side of the “deal”, the big demand for “easy money” and the luxury product trinkets such money can buy mean there is no shortage of women, girls or young boys to satiate the needs of those cash rich criminals. Only a fool would believe that Ukrainians are not being groomed for such services.

MI6 Agent Volodymyr Zelensky

Former American Intelligence asset Scott Ritter claims, in this very important video, that Ukrainian President Zelensky is a British MI6 agent and that his handler is MI6 boss Richard Moore, who attended the Vatican meeting Zelensky used to systematically insult Pope Francis and the over one billion members of the Latin Catholic and allied churches. Moore, Ritter alleges, attended that papal meeting and, more importantly, the subsequent meeting with British agent Archbishop Paul Gallagher who, along with Zelensky’s British Praetorian Guard, is discussed at length from 32:17 onwards in Ritter’s video.

Although Ritter’s incendiary claims need a lot of corroborating evidence, they are fully in line with my own previous articles and with British Intelligence’s track record on child sex honeytraps, as evidenced by the Jeffrey Epstein paedophile ring, the Jimmy Savile, Max Clifford, Rolf Harris, Gary Glitter, Lord Mountbatten, Kincora Boys’ Home and similar scandals, where then MI6 boss Sir Maurice Oldfield was directly implicated.

The important point being made here is that, as British Intelligence is leading this NATO war against Russia and as British Intelligence are NATO’s masters of the dark arts and, as British Intelligence has a vast network of enablers who could put trafficked Ukrainian women and children to work at porta parties “for King and country”, all of those concerned for the welfare of trafficked Ukrainian women and children should be concerned about the involvement of Moore, Gallagher and other reprobates in this entire saga.

Cesspit Ireland

Because of Ireland’s relatively small size and its government’s eagerness to appease its Anglo Saxon masters, it makes an insightful case study in child trafficking in general and from Ukraine in particular.

Following Russia’s entry into the Ukrainian Civil War, MI5’s Irish assets went into overdrive. As part of that process, unvetted Ukrainians, women and children in the main, were brought here by the plane full and given work visas, free houses, free food, medical services, pocket money and accommodation to such an extent that they live better than do most Irish working class people.

This human tidal wave put a huge strain not only on the Exchequer but also on our hotels, almost all of which have free-loading Ukrainians taking up one or more floors, as well as on TUSLA, our child protection agency which is, at the best of times, not fit for purpose.

Here is a February 2023 report saying that hundreds of undocumented Ukrainian and other child refugees are under the care of Children Minister Roderic O’Gorman, who is infinitely much more controversial than Russia’s Maria Lvova-Belova. Here is a May 2022 government media report, delighted that almost 100 unaccompanied Ukrainian children have been foisted on the remote county of Mayo, to which we shall shortly return.

Here is a June 2023 report, commenting on this damning university report, that children, Ukrainians included, are being trafficked from care centres to hotels for nefarious sexual purposes. And here is Irish MP Mattie McGrath being the sole voice in the Irish Parliament objecting to this trade in Ukrainian flesh.

It is important to note the role hotels play in all of this, as almost all of them have large concentrations of Ukrainians and other fake refugee free loaders and transient foreign prostitutes staying in them. Because there are, in other words, groups of unvetted people on the margins of society and the law staying in those hotels, it is reasonable to assume that the criminally minded and organised amongst them might very well be involved in child trafficking.

Although Ireland’s police force has been very quiet on this, that silence would be due to censorship by their political overlords, who would consider any raids on Ireland’s porta parties to be showing support for Putin and Lvova-Belova rather than the victims of their own inhumanity.

Take Me Home to Mayo

Because we all have to emulate Zelensky and play for Team MI6, we cannot expect the mainstream media or mainstream politicians to raise these matters and nor, given the constraints of time, can we ourselves be expected to raid the hotels where these abuses are being perpetrated. That being so, we turn to this May 2022 blog post, which comments on the Candle of Grace NGO flying hundreds of undocumented Ukrainians, 59 children in their midst, to the wilds of Mayo with the collusion of controversial Child Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

The author first discusses Candle of Grace and then questions why it bypassed the normal channels, why convicted Belarusian criminal Prof. Yury Bandazhevsky is involved in this caper, why he is living in Mayo rather than in a more appropriate urban setting to pursue his supposed academic interests in radiation sickness and the similarities this entire caper has with the case of Hillary Clinton confidante Laura Sislby who was caught red-handed at the Haitian border smuggling a cash crop of 33 children out of Haiti.

The article suggests that Candle of Grace’s logos, as seen on its Facebook page, are Satanic, an interesting point as Ritter makes the same allegation at 34:30 in this video regarding the present MI6 agent Zelensky lumbered Pope Francis with. Although the article raises important alarms regarding the possible trafficking to Mayo (and elsewhere?) of those children, Candle of Grace raises other alarms analogous to those al-Arefe and the Muslim Brotherhood previously raised regarding MI6’s war on Syria.

Following the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, a large number of NGOs were formed in Ireland, the most high-profile of which was Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International. The situation now would appear to be that there is a plethora of outfits like Candle of Grace whose tentacles stretch not just throughout Mayo but to Kerry, Dublin, Abakan (in Russia), Wexford and many other places in Ireland as well, and that questionable figures like Prof Yury Bandazhevsky are centre stage in these operations. As is, perhaps, MI6 agent Zelensky himself, who performed his porno routine in Drogheda which is a key Irish hub for Ukraine’s MI6-aligned right wing militias.

Caveats, Conclusions & Recommendations

This article has argued that, based on its unenviable track record and the evidence of reputable international bodies, Westwards child sex trafficking is a much more serious issue than are the trumped-up charges NATO laid against Russian President Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, whom the Anglo-Saxons and their Albanian and Maltese lackeys had neither the courage nor the common sense to question.

The article maintains that the opaque world in which Ukrainian-aligned NGOs and the governments, intelligence agencies and British Church figures aligned to them operate facilitate, perhaps even by design, the procurement of trafficked Ukrainian women and children into the white slave trade, Dubai’s notorious porta parties included.

Although much of this article, like all policy-making suggestions, must be cautiously speculative, we believe that the rights of Ukraine’s most at-risk women and children can only be advanced by, on the one hand, countries like China, Belarus and Russia raising their cause in the appropriate international fora and, on the other, by groups like the Irish academics cited above raising their concerns and suspicions to the relevant police authorities and for those police forces to be made take the appropriate actions against any NGOs, clerics or politicians, no matter how well-connected they may be, so that they may pay in full for these most egregious of all crimes against all trafficked women and children, especially, in this case, those from MI6 agent Zelensky’s Ukraine.

