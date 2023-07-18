Hezbollah Military Activities on Lebanon Borders Preventing Israelis from Sleeping: Zionist Circles

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 17, 2023

The short film produced by the War Media Department of the Islamic Resistance to simulate a raid on an Israeli military site near Lebanon border has raised the Zionists’ concerns about the confrontation with Hezbollah.

Israeli analysts continued discussing the dilemma facing ‘Israel’ on the northern borders with Lebanon, amid the Lebanese insistence on confronting the Zionist barbarism and occupation of Al-Ghajar town as well as Shebaa Farms and other border positions.

According to Al-Manar report, this deepened discussion in the Zionist entity showed more confusion amid deterrence erosion in the battle with the Islamic Resistance.

Talia Lanakry, former security official, indicated that Israel’ is obviously losing its deterrence capabilities, adding that Hezbollah military activities in the border area are preventing the Israelis from sleeping.

Arab affairs analyst Roi Kais pointed out that the US back off in the region as well as the internal disputes in ‘Israel’ are encouraging Hezbollah to escalate the confrontation.

The military commander in the North tried to reassure the settlers, telling them that the IOF does not expect an imminent battle with Hezbollah.

On the anniversary of the Divine Victory in July 2006, the Islamic Resistance has unveiled a 6-minute video titled “None Shall Defeat You.”

This production portrays the storming of an Israeli occupation outpost in northern Palestine, from infiltration to the unfurling of Hezbollah banners.

The video, released on Sunday, captures the determination of the fighters as they bring down the emblem of the Golani Brigade, leaving trapped Israeli soldiers in disarray. The climax reveals the outpost’s complete destruction, trapping the occupiers within its walls.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

