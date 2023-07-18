Iran Says Respect for Countries’ Territorial Integrity ‘Undeniable’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 17, 2023

Nasser Kanaani, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

Iran has dismissed the idea of negotiating about its sovereignty over three Persian Gulf islands, saying respecting countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity is an internationally-recognized principle.

“Respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries is a recognized and undeniable principle in the world and based on the United Nations Charter, and of course, it is a binding principle for all parties,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a weekly press conference on Monday.

The remarks came days after the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia issued a joint statement that challenged Iran’s sovereignty over the three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb.

Kanaani said Iran responds firmly to any act of breaching that principle and regards its sovereignty over the three islands as non-negotiable, adding that Tehran does not accept the interference of any party in this regard.

He pointed out that Iran has officially protested to the Russian government over the joint statement.

“Imprecise and non-constructive positions will not cause any problems in Iran’s national sovereignty over the three islands,” the spokesman added.

‘European prisoners tried based on Iranian laws’

In another part of his press conference, Kanaani discussed the issue of negotiations between Iran and Europe regarding the exchange of Iranian prisoners.

“We believe that the people who are imprisoned in Iran have committed crimes and violated Iran’s national laws, and [therefore], they were interrogated and tried based on Iran’s laws,” he said.

He also emphasized that pardoning a prisoner who has committed a crime is not a duty, but Iran has acted based on humanitarian principles in a significant number of such cases.

Dipping into Iran’s assets ‘clear example of banditry’

Regarding US efforts to block Iranian assets in various countries, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, “Iran will not tolerate any illegal action by the US to dip into the assets and properties of the Iranian nation.”

He said the move is a “clear example of banditry,” adding that Iran expects all countries to ignore such demands and adhere to their international responsibility.

US responsible for current situation of JCPOA

Kanaani referred to the indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, saying that the Islamic Republic will not neglect diplomatic opportunities to maintain the Iranians’ rights and that Tehran has proved its eagerness to accept and make use of the capacity of amicable states that are keen on assisting the Islamic System in achieving a constructive accord.

He went on to say that the US is responsible for the current situation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA); and of course, the US administration is the one who should be held accountable for ensuring a return of all signatories to the JCPOA.

Conclusion of the outstanding issues in the future is possible; however, it is up to the United States to make political decisions in this respect, Kanaani argued.

Hosting MKO example of supporting terrorism

Regarding Italy’s recent action to support Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group, Kanaani said that Iran has taken official, serious, and urgent measures in this regard.

“Hosting MKO terrorists by any government cannot be defended or justified.”

He noted that hosting MKO members and leaders is a clear example of supporting terrorism and is in contrast with the international responsibility of governments to fight terrorism and the European countries’ human rights claims.

Iran has shown a serious reaction to this issue by summoning the Italian ambassador and expressing its position clearly, he stated.

We will continue the legal prosecution of the MKO members and leaders, he stressed.

Africa one of Iran’s priorities

Regarding President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to three African countries, Kanaani said that the expansion of relations with Africa is among Iran’s priorities.

This was the first trip of an Iranian president to Africa after a decade, he added.

Iranian companies in the field of extraterritorial cultivation are interested in participating in African countries, he noted.

There are new plans to reinforce relations with Africa, he said, adding that Iran is on the verge of establishing a new relationship with Africa.

Iran calls for end of Russia-Ukraine conflict

The diplomat also emphasized that any measure that exacerbates the conflict in Ukraine is considered unconstructive and is against international peace and security, so Iran does not see any move by each side to fan the flame of war in Ukraine in favor of any party.

The Islamic Republic censures anti-Iran accusations because Tehran calls for the end of the war; thus, we underline the need for finding a political solution to the issue, Kanaani noted.

Those who play a role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and are shipping prohibited arms to Ukraine should not make accusations against Iran.

Oman FM visit to Tehran

Touching on Oman’s foreign minister’s visit to Tehran on Monday, he said that Oman is a friendly state when it comes to regional and national issues and that Muscat plays a constructive role in international issues of mutual interest.

Kanaani went on to say that Sayyid Badr Albusaidi’s visit is definitely an opportunity for constructive dialogue between the two countries, and hopefully, we can share more information after today’s talks with the Omani official.

Five-way meeting on Lebanon

On a five-way meeting on the political circumstances in Lebanon and what has been reported by media outlets about inviting Iran to the meeting, Kanaani said, the Islamic Republic considers foreign interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs as unconstructive and an obstacle in the way of the Lebanese people’s role in determining their fate; however, we are of the opinion that foreign parties’ assistance toward political stability based on the Lebanese people’s desires can be positive.

He also concluded that Iran has not yet received any information on being invited to the five-way meeting on Lebanese elections in the Qatari capital Doha.

Iran, Pakistan on good path to boost ties

Kanaani described a recent visit of the commander of the Pakistani army to Iran as a continuation of constructive cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of military and defense based on their mutual interests, as well as the establishment of security at the common borders and implementation of past agreements.

“Thanks to the strong political will of Iran and Pakistan, our impression is that we are on the good path to strengthen the relations between the two countries,” he said.

Presence of separatists threat to security of Iran, Iraq

The spokesman pointed to a security agreement between Iran and Iraq and criticized the shortcomings on the part of the Baghdad government to implement it.

“As the Iraqi government recently announced, it has reached an agreement with the authorities of the northern region of that country to ensure the security of the borders with Iran,” he said, referring to the Kurdistan region.

He said Iran welcomes any action toward implementation of the security agreement and expects Iraq to fulfill its obligations.

“The security of the common borders is in the interest of both sides, and we continue to emphasize that the continued presence of terrorist and separatist groups on the borders of both sides is a threat to the security of Iran and Iraq,” he added.

Source: Agencies

