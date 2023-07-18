Palestinian Shooting Attack at Checkpoint near Bethlehem Injures 3 Israelis

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 17, 2023

In a shooting incident near the Taqou’ checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, three Israeli settlers were wounded on Sunday morning, with one sustaining serious injuries, according to reports from Israeli media.

Israeli Channel 14 stated that a shooting attack occurred near the Zionist “Taqou’” military checkpoint, resulting in three injuries, including one serious injury, while another individual suffered minor injuries from bullet shrapnel, and a third experienced panic-related injuries.

The seriously wounded individual was transported to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in occupied Jerusalem, and their condition remains unstable.

The official Israeli radio station, “Kan,” reported that a speeding vehicle fired upon a settler at the checkpoint before fleeing the scene.

According to their media, the Zionist army has initiated search operations to locate the ‘perpetrator’ who managed to escape from the scene.

Resistance Factions Hail the Heroic Attack

Palestinian resistance factions have praised the attack, emphasizing their commitment to resistance in the occupied West Bank and considering this operation a natural response to the crimes committed by the occupation and its settlers.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem highlighted the ongoing resistance in the West Bank against settlers and indicated that this time it targeted the Taqou’ checkpoint near the city of Bethlehem in the southern region of the occupied West Bank.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem (photo from archive).

Qassem emphasized that the resistance in the West Bank is escalating and expanding, serving as a response to the occupation’s offenses against the Palestinian people and their sacred sites. He noted that the resistance continues to surprise the occupation with its locations and methods of implementation.

He further stressed that the resistance will persist until achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people for freedom and independence.

Tariq Selmi, the spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad Movement, commended the heroic attack at the Taqou’ checkpoint near Bethlehem in the West Bank. He regarded it as a natural and legitimate response to the crimes committed by the occupation army, settlers, and their provocative actions at the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Selmi also praised the performance, courage, and determination of the fighters in their ongoing struggle.

Similarly, the Al-Ahrar Movement praised the shooting operation near the Taqou’ checkpoint, highlighting its heroic nature and underscoring the vitality of the resistance in the West Bank.

Talal Abu Zarifa, a member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front, viewed the Bethlehem operation as a testament to the persistence of the resistance and the failure of the enemy’s security apparatus in halting these heroic actions. He stressed that such operations are a response to the crimes committed by the occupation and its settlers against the Palestinian people.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

