Sayyed Nasrallah on 1st Ashura Night: Upholding Muslim Sanctities, National Unity Crucial

July 18, 2023

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on 1st Ashura Night

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a speech during the commemoration of the first night of Ashura ceremonies in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday.

Expressing his deep sorrow, Sayyed Nasrallah mourned the loss of a revered scholar, formidable warrior, and paternal figure of the founding generation, the esteemed Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi. He extended heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Al-Nabulsi’s family, as well as to the esteemed scholars and references within the Islamic schools (Hawza).

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah took a moment to extend warm greetings and congratulations to Muslims worldwide on the arrival of the new Hijri year. He fervently prayed for their protection and sought divine assistance for them in navigating the numerous challenges they face.

Furthermore, on the occasion of the Ashura anniversary, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized the invaluable lessons that Karbala imparts.

His eminence highlighted the virtues of patience, resilience, and steadfastness, urging all to bravely confront the hardships of siege, combat injustice, and refuse to yield in the face of enemies. He highlighted the importance of protecting Muslim sanctities, unity, and national existence.

In the city of Karbala, a momentous ceremony unfolded this evening, marking the onset of the sacred month of Muharram. The revered dome of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) witnessed the symbolic changing of the flag from red to black, an emblematic gesture steeped in profound significance.

Moreover, alongside the flag replacement, a solemn act of raising the Noble Qur’an unfolded, resounding with condemnation against the recent burning of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden.

This event in Karbala stands as a poignant reminder of the sanctity and reverence accorded to both the sacred month of Muharram and the Holy Qur’an, uniting hearts in solidarity against acts of disrespect.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

