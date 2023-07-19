GCC Commends Iran-Saudi Normalization, Pledges to Engage in Meaningful Dialogue

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 19, 2023

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan (L) and Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian (R).

In an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera network’s Arabic service on Wednesday, Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, the secretary-general of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), lauded the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, highlighting its positive impact on regional stability.

Budaiwi expressed the GCC’s willingness to engage in profound discussions with the Islamic Republic.

According to him, the entire Persian Gulf region has warmly welcomed the normalization process between Saudi Arabia and Iran, recognizing the potential of improved Riyadh-Tehran ties to bolster the region’s stability. The GCC’s secretary-general emphasized their readiness to conduct substantive talks with Iran, adhering to international conventions.

Addressing the pressing economic challenges faced by Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, Budaiwi regarded the economic issue as the “most significant and crucial challenge” for the coastal states. He mentioned ongoing efforts to foster economic integration, driven by a resolute determination among Persian Gulf leaders to achieve this goal.

On March 10, after a series of intensive negotiations facilitated by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies, ending a seven-year period of severed relations. In a joint statement following the agreement, both nations emphasized the importance of respecting each other’s national sovereignty and refraining from interfering in internal affairs.

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan (L) shaking hand with Iranian counterpart Hossein AMir Abdollahian (R) after a landmark meeting in Beijing (April 6, 2023).

The agreement also called for the implementation of a security cooperation pact signed in April 2001 and another accord from May 1998, aimed at enhancing cooperation in economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, cultural, sports, and youth affairs.

A momentous development occurred on April 6 when Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, marking the first such meeting in seven years. The ministers underscored the necessity of implementing the China-brokered agreement.

The restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia marks a significant step towards fostering stability in the Persian Gulf region. The GCC’s commitment to holding profound talks with Iran reinforces the prospects of constructive dialogue and cooperation in the future, as the littoral states work collectively to address economic challenges and promote integration within the region.

