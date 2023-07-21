Worshippers Hold Sit-ins off Lebanese Mosques in Protest of Holy Quran Desecration in Sweden

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 21, 2023

In response to the call of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, dozens of thousands of worshippers held sit-ins off mosques in Lebanon after performing Friday Prayers in order to protest against desecrating Holy Quran in Sweden.

Delivering a speech during the commemoration of the third night of Ashura ceremonies in the southern suburb of Beirut on Thursday, Sayyed Nasrallah called on all worshippers to hold protests after the Friday prayers off all the mosques across Lebanon and demand that the Lebanese authorities expel the Swedish ambassador and withdraw the Lebanese ambassadors from Sweden.

Mosques in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, South Lebanon and Bekaa were filled with worshippers who prayed and protested in defense of their Holy Book.

Friday sermons also concentrated on the importance of taking the necessary counter measures in order to protect the sanctity of Holy Quran.

Head of Hezbollah’s Juristic Council Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek stressed that they attack Holy Quran because they are afraid of its noble teachings.

Deputy Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush underscored the necessity of confronting Holy Quran desecration.

Vice-President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib denounced the crime of disrespecting Holy Quran, stressing that it comes in the context of all-out war on the Muslims.

Lebanon’s Grand Jaafarite Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan stressed that Imam Hussein’s path is completely Quranic, underlining halting the diplomatic ties with Sweden.

Sheikh Qabalan affirmed that the offender is the enemy of Allah and the Muslims and must be punished.

Meanwhile, huge protests were held in Iran, Iraq, Sweden in rejection of Holy Quran desecration, calling for punishing the Iraqi-Swedish activist who desecrated the Sacred Book.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Special Coverage | Demonstrations in Arab and Islamic cities to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Iran, Sweden | Tagged: Ashura ceremonies, Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah, South Lebanon |