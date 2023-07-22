Imam Khamenei Calls for Severest Punishment for Quran Desecration

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 22, 2023

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has called for the “severest punishment” for the perpetrator of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

“Effrontery to the sacred realm of the Holy Quran in Sweden is a bitter, conspiratorial and dangerous incident. The severest punishment for the perpetrator of this crime is the consensus view of all Islamic scholars,” the Leader said in a message on Saturday.

“The Swedish government should also know that by supporting a criminal, it has taken a war stance against the Islamic world and attracted the hatred and enmity of the Muslim nations and many of their governments,” His Eminence said.

“The responsibility of that government is to hand over the perpetrator of the crime to the judicial systems of Islamic countries,” Imam Khamenei said.

“The conspirators behind the scenes should also know that the sanctity and grandeur of the Holy Qur’an will increase day by day and the lights of its guidance will become brighter,” the Leader said.

“The likes of this conspiracy and its perpetrators are too lowly to be able to prevent this ever-increasing brilliance,” His Eminence added.

The desecration of the Quran by a Christian extremist has triggered widespread protests and condemnation across the Muslim world.

The demonstrations come after Swedish police on Thursday permitted the man living in Stockholm for the second time to desecrate the Quran.

People in Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Lebanon and other countries have staged massive rallies to condemn the blasphemous act.

