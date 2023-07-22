Muslim Nations Should Make Swedish Government Regret: Ayatollah Khatami

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 21, 2023

Senior Iranian cleric Sayyed Ahmad Khatami

Referring to the repeated sacrilege of the Holy Quran in Sweden, the provisional leader of Friday Prayers in Tehran said that Muslim nations have to make Swedish government regret its actions.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ahmad Khatami made the remarks during this week’s Friday prayer sermon held on the campus of Tehran University.

Stating that the insult was done with the support of the government and the police of Sweden, the Iranian senior cleric said these stupid things will not reduce the status of Islam and religion.

He added that Muslim nations should make the Swedish government regret its actions.

Ayatollah Khatami appreciated the government and people of Iraq for expelling the Swedish ambassador from their country.

“They should know that playing with Quran comes at a heavy price,” the cleric further asserted.

He further pointed to the arrival of Muharram and the anniversary of the Ashura, saying that all Iranian nation across the country commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) even though 1384 years or about 14 centuries have passed.

He noted that as holy Quran and other Islamic texts say, martyrs are immortal and will be honored throughout history.

Iranian crowds took of to streets in Tehran and various cities in order to protest against the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

Source: Agencies

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Holy Quran, Iran, IRAQ, Muslims, Quranic Islam, Sweden | Tagged: Ashura ceremonies, Imam Hussein |